Ask FSA Andy about National Bean Day

On my commute to work, the radio station I listen to is always discussing what national day of celebration or recognition it is for that day. (Example: Jan. 1 was National Hangover Day)

Out of curiosity I decide to research this. Did you realize for every day in January there are at least two and up to six items declaring that day as National something Day.

You have everything from National Spaghetti Day (Jan. 4) to National Corn Chip Day (Jan. 29). This month we are going to check out a few of these days. First on our educational calendar adventure is Jan. 6. This day is also known as National Bean Day. The bean has been cultivated since the early seventh millennium B.C.

They are an excellent source of fiber and come in many varieties such as green, red, kidney, garbanzo, lima and soy just to name a few. You ask how can we celebrate National Bean Day?

Here a few ideas:

Be sure to have beans on the menu for supper. Depending on the recipe you may combine a couple of varieties.

Gardner’s can look through seed catalogs to pick out what beans they want to plant in the spring. There are over 40,000 varieties in the world to choose from so it may take you all day.

Spend quality time with your children and read Jack and the Beanstalk. I hope you enjoy Bean Day on Jan. 6.

Reminders

In FSA news it is that time of year when we must provide you with yearly reminders and notifications.

This week we are covering payment eligibility and payment limitation requirements.

Do not fret over these provisions, as your local Farm Service Agency will gladly assist you with the paperwork and answer any questions you may have pertaining to these requirements.

Producers who participate in specific programs administered by the Farm Service Agency are subject to some or all of the following depending on the program:

Payment limitation by direct attribution — per statute all entities/general partnership/joint operation must provide all members names, addresses, social security numbers and percent of shares.

Payment limitation amounts for the applicable program — these vary by program

Actively engaged in farming requirements

Cash-rent tenant rule

Foreign person rule

Average Adjusted Gross Income limitations

Programs subject to AGI limitations

Effective date of implementation of AGI limitation No program benefits subject to payment eligibility and limitation will be provided until:

All required forms for the specific situation are provided

Necessary payment eligibility and payment limitation determinations are made.

Producers are not required to file a new farm operating plan (CCC-902) annually as long as the farming operation continues to be conducted as reflected on the latest farm operating plan filed in the county office.

Filing new plan

Some changes that may warrant the filing of a new farm operating plan include:

Shares of a contract, which may reflect: A land lease from cash rent to share rent; A land lease from share rent to cash rent (subject to the cash rent tenant rule); and a modification of a variable/fixed bushel-rent arrangement

The size of the producer’s farming operation by the addition or reduction of cropland that may affect the application of a cropland factor.

The structure of the farming operation, including any change to a member’s share, adding additional members, going from an individual to an LLC, just to name a few.

The contribution of farm inputs of capital, land, equipment, active personal labor, and/or active personal management.

Farming interests not previously disclosed on CCC-902 including the farming interests of a spouse or minor child. These changes must be reported to your local FSA timely and failure to do so may adversely affect payment eligibility.

Note that all information provided by you is subject to spot check through the end of year review process.

Programs subject to AGI provisions require the producer to sign a CCC-941, Average AGI Certification and Consent to Disclosure of Tax Information.

Noncompliance with AGI Provisions, either by exceeding the applicable limitation or by failure to submit a certification and consent for disclosure statement will result in the determination of ineligibility for all program benefits subject to AGI provisions.

Program benefits shall be reduced in an amount that is commensurate with the direct and indirect interest held by an ineligible person or legal entity in any legal entity, general partnership or joint operation that received benefits subject to the average AGI limitation.

Remember, if you have any questions or need to update your farm operating plan, please call or visit your local Farm Service Agency.

