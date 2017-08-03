Can you hazard a guess on this antique tool?

Hello from Hazard!

Gailey Henderson, longtime Hazard reader from Williamstown, West Virginia, identified Item No. 1084 as a wagon wheel drill, used to bolt the iron rim onto a wagon wheel. Our thanks to him for breaking the silence with the correct identification!

David and Bonnie Young, of Enon Valley, Pa., just sent in (yay!) a new hazard, albeit a mystery item they bought at a yard sale. The knob on top turns down, as it would be tightened to hold something. The other knob just turns, and the long handle turns inward with prongs. The small cylinder is hollow.

Recognize this gizmo? Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.