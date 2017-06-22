Can you hazard a guess on this antique tools use?

Hello from Hazard!

Jeffrey and Cynthia Eckley, of Jewett, Ohio, sent us the first (and only) response on Item No. 1082: It’s a lighter for gas lights in the home.

One end is slotted and is placed over the shut-off valve to turn the gas off/on; the round section contains the wick to light the lamp, once the gas is turned on.

Our thanks to Bernard Kenny, of Economy Borough, Pennsylvania, for submitting the photo. He shared that he found it in an older home he purchased, which still had the actual gaslights in one of the rooms. And thanks to the Eckleys for sharing their response!

Item No. 1083 comes from stalwart Hazard reader, Wayne Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, who admits it’s something he has no clue about.

It measures 8 inches high and 6 inches wide, with several pivot points, and four mounting pads.

Can anyone solve his mystery? Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

If you have something you think would be a good item for Hazard a Guess, send us a photo or attach a digital file to an email.

Be sure to include complete dimensions and description, as well as an explanation of how the item was used. Send photos to the contact information listed above.