Can you solve Mr. Cooper’s mystery?

Hello from Hazard!

We still haven’t received any confirmed responses to Item No. 1069, our cratered rolling pin, after several weeks, although Thomas Gill told us he thinks it’s used for lady fingers. It will remain a semi-mystery for us and Richard Jocke, of Columbia Station, Ohio, who shared the photo with us.

Time to move on, folks.

We’ll share Item No. 1070, but the holidays mean we have an early deadline for the next two issues, so be patient when you’re looking for responses. We’ll barely have one issue out the door and we’ll have to put the finishing touches on the next one!

Longtime Hazard reader Wayne Cooper, from Fombell, Pennsylvania, shares Item No. 1070. He “thinks” he knows how it was used, but would like to know for sure from our fine readers.

What do you think? Know how this was used? Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

And from all of us here at Farm and Dairy, we wish you a very Merry Christmas!