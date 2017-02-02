Discover Claybusters for beginning trap shooters

Students wanting to learn basic shotgun wing-shooting skills or hone up on developing skills should read this with parents.

The North Lawrence Claybusters, an offshoot of the North Lawrence Fish and Game Club, is offering an introduction to trap shooting for student beginners, fifth grade and older.

Claybusters, in its third year of a trapshooting program, is specifically designed for students with some level of experience or none at all.

All participants are required to attend a safety briefing and complete all necessary paperwork to be part of the Scholastic Clays Target Program. This is a nationwide program that governs and supports youth shooting.

The program begins in February with orientation and safety briefings for the new and returning shooters. These are Saturday mornings, dates not yet set, at the North Lawrence Clubhouse.

During these briefings, parents and students will receive all necessary paperwork and a list of equipment and safety gear needed for the program. There is no cost to attend the briefing.

We will have one Saturday to introduce new shooters to the sport so that they may make an informed decision.

Some shooting and safety gear is required including; modern shotgun 12 or 20 gauge preferred, safety glasses, hearing protection, closed toed shoes, appropriate clothing for any type of weather — practice in the rain/snow, shooting bag, hat and sunglasses.

The Claybuster program runs for 10 weeks, meeting every Friday night at the North Lawrence gun range. Practice starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until all athletes have shot at least 2 rounds of 25 targets each.

All ages are welcome up to and including high school and college. Membership to the North Lawrence Fish & Game club is not required to participate in this program.

Participants are from several schools districts including Jackson, Barberton, Chippewa, Smithville, Copley and several others.

Cost of the program is $175 per shooter and covers registration with the SCTP and Amateur Trapshooting Association, 20 boxes of shotgun shells, all targets and a tee-shirt.

For more information, go to the clubs Facebook page, North Lawrence Claybusters, email NLCBusters@gmail.com or call the Claybuster coordinator Don Witner at 330-858- 2518.

The North Lawrence Fish and Game club is northwest of Massillon at 15325 Lamont Street, North Lawrence, Ohio.

Ohio’s biggest and best whitetail bucks will be on parade at the upcoming Buckeye Big Buck Club’s annual banquet and awards ceremony will be at the Ashland University Convocation Center, Feb. 11. Doors open at 11 a.m., dinner is at 5:30 p.m. with awards following.

Tickets are $30 for adults. Go to Buckeye Big Buck Club’s website for information.