Do you know what this hazard-ous item is?

Hello from Hazard!

Richard and Ella Mae Harvey, of Sarver, Pennsylvania, solved our Item No. 1074 mystery. The guide simply attaches to any knife to use as a peeler or slicer for vegetables. They included a photo of an original promotion of the gizmo by a bank, that was giving them away. According to the promotion piece, the guide was made by Crown Products Co., St. Charles, Illinois.

Thanks to you both for the explanation. We all knew it had to be something like that, but it’s great to see this original information!

Our new hazard-ous item, Item No. 1075, comes from Dan Gault, of Dalton, Ohio. He didn’t include the exact dimensions, but would anyone like to hazard a guess as to its use?

Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.