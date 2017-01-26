Help us unmask this Hazard mystery

Hello from Hazard!

We received one call on Item No. 1071, which was submitted by Pat and Rocky Rossini. Robert Modranski, of Canton, Ohio, says it’s a barn beam grabber tool (is there a more “official” name?), used to help raise beams in a barn. He has about four of them in his collection of old farm items.

The one the Rossinis shared is on display at the Metro Parks in Olmsted Falls.

Jon Papai, of Dellroy, Ohio, emailed in regards to our Item No. 896 “mystery,” to remind us that Farm and Dairy’s “Rusty Iron” columnist Sam Moore had originally identified the clamp for molders flasks back in 2010 shortly after the original Hazard a Guess went unidentified in this space.

Yes, Sam wrote a great column about the item (it’s a goodie still available on here.).

Item No. 1072 comes from Linda Bertanzetti, Columbiana, Ohio, who recently found these “goggles” in a box. They are leather and steel, lined with red fabric (against the face). The picture is upside down to show the metal cones that encase the eyes. She writes the wing nut on the top opens and closes the viewing hole, and an adjustable leather strap holds the piece tightly to the head.

So what were these goggles used for? Linda wants to know and so do we!

