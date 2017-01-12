New year, a new mystery for Hazard a Guess

Hello from Hazard!

We revealed last week what owner of Item No. 1070, Wayne Cooper, thinks it is — a wire stretcher for a woven wire fence.

John Miller wrote to us and said he has one and it is a picket fence tool.

Well, there you have it.

Moving along, we will show Item No. 1071, submitted by Pat and Rocky Rossini. The item is about 3 feet long.



Do you know what it is or how it was used?

Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.