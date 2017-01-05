Upcoming sport events, shows in 2017

Grab that 2017 calendar and a pen. It’s an ideal time to begin marling important upcoming dates.

Sport shows

Jan. 12 for starters, is the beginning of the popular Cleveland Mid-America Boat Show.

Held at the expansive IX Center, it runs Jan. 12-16, and showcases the newest in boating from everyday fishing boats to bling-covered cruisers.

Always referred to as the Cleveland Boat Show, it is more of a boat sale than show. Without argument, the price is right at this five day affair.

Couple the Boat Show with a concurrent run of the Cleveland Outdoor Sport Adventure Show which runs three days, Jan. 13-15.

Housed under the same roof, both shows can be attended by purchasing a combo ticket that also makes it possible to pay just once for parking.

Both of these first-of-the-year events offer discount tickets at various sources. Check out the show features, learning opportunities, celebrity appearances, daily times, and vendor lists online.

Coyote hunting

The Division of Wildlife will hold a Coyote Hunting and Trapping seminar at the Portage Lakes office Jan. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is limited. Call 330-644-2293.

Crappie Club

The Northeast Ohio Crappie Club has an extensive list of activities scheduled for 2017. The crappie club is active and made to order for the everyday angler.

The 2017 kick-off meeting is at the Ravenna Marine March 18. Then it’s off the races with an “open” tournament on April 8 at West Branch.

Also in April is a club member contest April 22 at Mosquito. May crappie tourneys include club member tournaments May 6 at Pymatuning, May 13 at West Branch, and May 20 at Turkeyfoot in the Portage Lakes.

June contest dates are the Mosquito two-day June 3-4, a Pymatuning contest on June 10, and another at Shenango Lake June 24. This one is a three-man “open” event.

Wrap-up takes place in October with a Berlin Lake tourney Oct. 14 and finally a Sandusky event Oct. 28. Crappie fishing fans can go online to learn more about the growing club.

Deer season

The Dec. 17-18 deer-gun season produced 9,228 checked deer. That’s a remarkable harvest considering the lousy hunting weather on the first of the two-day hunt.

Last year, hunters took 9,447 deer during the two day season.