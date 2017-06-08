What is this antique tool used for?

Hello from Hazard!

Patty Roosa, of Ravenna, Ohio, knew exactly how Item No. 1081 is used.

“It is a brass button polishing board. You put the size button through the hole and slide it over to the end. You then polish your buttons and not get the cleaner all over the material.”

She’s involved with Civil War re-enactments, and those soldiers’ buttons need lots of polishing, so she’s seen our Item No. 1081 in use!

Thanks to Patty, and to Jerry DeWitt, of Vermilion, Ohio, who submitted the item.

For Item No. 1082, we dip way back into our submissions for another from Bernard Kenny, of Economy Borough, Pennsylvania. He’s included a yardstick in the photo for size reference.



We don’t want to give you too many clues, because we think many of you will recognize this gadget.

Do you? Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We need your help to keep Hazard humming. Surely, we haven’t exhausted all your whatsits and puzzles? If you have something you think would be a good item for Hazard a Guess, send us a photo or attach a digital file to an email.

Be sure to include complete dimensions and description, including markings, as well as an explanation of how the item was used. Send photos to the contact information listed above.