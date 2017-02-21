2017-2018 Ashtabula County beef scholarships available

JEFFERSON, Ohio — Ohio State Extension and the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association will be awarding two youth beef scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year.

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2017 high school senior who will be attending an accredited four-year college or two-year technical institute in 2017-2018. In addition, one $500 scholarship will be awarded to a current college student attending an accredited four-year college or two-year technical institute.

Eligibility

Applicants must be a resident of Ashtabula County. First preference will be given to students who have been involved in the beef industry as a youth. Examples include: working on a family beef operation; having a beef project through 4-H or FFA; or working on a local beef farm. Second preference will be given to students who are currently or will be studying a beef related field.

Previous winners of the $1,000 high school senior scholarship are eligible to apply for the $500 college scholarship. However, the $500 college scholarship can only be received once by a student during their college career.

Deadline

Applications must be received by the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association by May 1, at 4:30 p.m. No late applications will be considered. The application can be found here. For more information call the Ashtabula Extension office at 440-576-9008.