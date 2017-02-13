2017 National FFA Week interactive map

FFA members across the nation join together this week to focus on transforming purpose to action.

The week-long tradition began in 1947 when the National FFA board of directors designated the week of George Washington’s birthday as National FFA Week in recognition of his legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. The first National FFA Week was celebrated in 1948.

Today, FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, Washington’s birthday.

Locally, FFA Week is a time for FFA members, alumni, sponsors and community members to advocate for agricultural education and FFA, and share what FFA is and the impact it has on members.

Chapters plan events throughout the week allowing them to communicate with the school leadership, the student body and the entire community, demonstrating their passion for agriculture.

Some chapters host teacher appreciation breakfasts, others conduct “Agriculture Olympics” competitions, while others reach out to the community through service projects.

The Farm and Dairy surveyed local FFA programs about their plans for FFA week, see what’s going on in your area. Check out our interactive online map to see more.

Crestview FFA

Crestview FFA will host its second Meals of Hope packing event during the school day Feb. 24. This is a school wide event that will involve all of the Crestview Middle School student body. The FFA is in the process of fundraising $20,000 in order to pack 80,000 meals to be distributed to area food banks.

Waterford FFA

The Waterford FFA Chapter has annually hosted the “Waterford FFA Hog Roast” since 1983. The event is a community service project in which the program serves a free meal to the Waterford community and supporters. The Hog Roast will be Feb. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is served in the shop bay of our ag department.

Black River FFA

Black River FFA will host a staff appreciation breakfast Feb. 23. They are sponsoring a PreK-5th grade coloring contest and will award a prize per grade and an overall best picture. All week they will have spirit dress up days and they chapter is also sponsoring a FFA Emblem Hunt. Where they give emblems to teachers and they give them out to 40 deserving students (that are not in FFA). Recipients of the emblems receive a free ice cream sundae in the ag room. Additionally, they share interesting ag facts on the announcements in the elementary, middle and high school throughout the week.

Hiland FFA

The Hiland FFA Chapter is collecting items for Military Care Packages and they are hosting a community lunch March 9 where they will be collecting such items.

Indian Valley FFA

The Indian Valley FFA Chapter is hosting a spirit week to bring awareness to the FFA chapter. During FFA week they will have activities during every lunch period, some examples are fear factor (a drink of mystery foods mixed together) and the milk chugging contest (which students must drink out of a baby bottle). They will also be having themed dress up days.

Fayetteville FFA

Fayetteville FFA will have spirit dress up days throughout the week, as well as offer a Staff Appreciation Breakfast Feb. 22.

Laurel FFA

The Laurel FFA will be hosting Animal Day Feb. 23. Laurel kindergarten students will have the opportunity to learn about animals such as cows, horses, goats and pigs. Any students in the junior/senior high school has the ability to come visit the animals with other curriculum teachers. Also the Laurel FFA Square Dance Team will be teaching students basic maneuvers. This includes the opportunity to try on the square dance skirts and ties, as well as dance with a partner. Students will have the opportunity to plant their own flower in a cup and take it home with them.

Lorain FFA

Lorain County JVS is hosting a canned food drive during student lunch periods

Students will be collecting canned and/or non-perishable food items Feb. 21-24. All items collected will be donated to Well-Help Inc. of Wellington, Ohio.

The chapter is also having a Flannel Shirt and Jeans Day Fundraiser, students will be selling stickers for $1 during their lunch periods. Any JVS staff or student who donates will be allowed to wear their favorite flannel shirt and jeans to school Feb. 24. All money raised will be donated to Rainbow Babies & Children Hospital.

FFA students will also be hosting activities for students to participate in during the week, such as, Ag Trivia, FFA Videos during lunch and corn hole games.

Southeast FFA

The Southeast FFA chapter will be hosting a canned food drive Feb. 20-24. All donations will go to local churches.