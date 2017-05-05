2017 Ohio FFA convention gallery day 1

1 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothGlobal Impact FFA
2 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothSamantha Roth, Kate Yant, and Brittney Roth, Corey-Rawson FFA.
3 View
Ohio FFA conventionStars over Ohio: Clinton Liming, Felicity Franklin FFA; Hayden Davis, Ridgewood FFA; Jacob Dennis, Pettisville FFA; and Noel Gerfen, Ridgemont FFA.
4 View
Ohio FFA Convention
5 View
Ohio FFA Convention
6 View
Ohio FFA ConventionOhio State Fair Scholarship winner Kierstyn Wood, Northwestern-Wayne FFA.
7 View
Ohio FFA ConventionAmberley Snyder gives keynote address during the first session of the Ohio FFA convention May 4.
8 View
Ohio FFA conventionAustin Yaworsky stopped by for a picture with Farm and Dairy reporter Catie Noyes.
9 View
Ohio FFA Matt RushMatt Rush was the keynote speaker during the second session of the Ohio FFA Convention May 4.
10 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothHarley Poling and Katie Vickroy, Amanda Clearcreek FFA.
11 View
FFA 41Amberley Snyder gives keynote address during the first session of the Ohio FFA convention May 4.
12 View
Ohio FFA convention
13 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothAnnie Boss and Peyton Mullet, Norwayne FFA.
14 View
Ohio FFA convention
15 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothLauren Martin and Courtney McKenzie, Westfall FFA. Farm and Dairy photo.
16 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothTroy Elwen, Delphos FFA and Logan Miller, St, Mary's FFA.
17 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothElizabeth Gibson and Elizabeth Smith, Sheridan FFA
18 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothAustin Coudret and Alexis Thompson, Mapleton FFA.
19 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothJacob Broehl, Kayla Mankins, Jacob Durbin and Maria Moore, Johnstown FFA.
20 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothMadison Miller and Allison Dinneen, Westfall FFA.
21 View
Ohio FFA ConventionOhio FFA State Officers
22 View
Ohio FFA Convention
23 View
Ohio FFA ConventionWashington Leadership Scholarship winners.
24 View
Ohio FFA conventionJacob Dennis, Pettisville FFA, Star in Agriscience.
25 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothBreanah Shane, Cara Pauley, Carrol Pauley and Kolten Shane, Riverdale FFA
26 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothHailey Knox and Jessica Underwood, Logan-Elm FFA.
27 View
Ohio FFA conventionOhio State FFA president Mary Buehler.
28 View
Ohio FFA Convention
29 View
Ohio FFA conventionHayden Davis, Ridgewood, Star in Agribusiness.
30 View
Ohio FFA Convention
31 View
Ohio FFA convention
32 View
Ohio FFA Matt RushMatt Rush was the keynote speaker during the second session of the Ohio FFA Convention May 4.
33 View
Ohio FFA conventionStar American Degree representatives.
34 View
Ohio FFA Convention
35 View
Ohio FFA Convention
36 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothAutumn Spring and Michaela Elliot, Mapleton FFA
37 View
Ohio FFA ConventionSheridan FFA, Thornville, Ohio.
38 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothHayden Johnson, Kyle Koehnlen and Chessa Cunningham, Edison FFA.
39 View
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair
40 View
Ohio FFA Convention
41 View
Ohio FFA ConventionSammy Hawkins of Nation Trail-MVCTC takes the stage during Ohio FFA convention May 4.
42 View
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair
43 View
Ohio FFA Convention
44 View
Ohio FFA Convention
45 View
Ohio FFA Convention
46 View
Ohio FFA Convention
47 View
Ohio FFA Photo Booth
48 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothJulia Orshoski and Grace Kleinoeder, Margaretta FFA.
49 View
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair
50 View
Ohio FFA photo boothPlymouth FFA: Emily Kanney, Haley Felty, Madeline Baker and Susan Grube.
51 View
Ohio FFA photo boothAdda Bickel, Hannah Way, Shawna Barr and Alyssa Crytzer, Hillsdale FFA.
52 View
Ohio FFA convention 2017
53 View
Ohio FFA Convention
54 View
Ohio FFA convention 2017
55 View
Ohio FFA ConventionOhio FFA officer team welcomes members to the first session of the Ohio FFA convention May 4.
56 View
Ohio FFA Convention
57 View
Ohio FFA conventionFFA talent, Chase Cummings, Waynefield Goshen FFA.
58 View
Ohio FFA Photo BoothKatie Shelby and Gabby Wycinski, Zane Trace FFA.
59 View
Ohio FFA photo boothAbby Noyes, Lyndsey Winchell, Kendra Keener and Leah Winchell, Norwayne FFA.
60 View
Ohio FFA conventionClinton Liming, Felicity Franklin FFA. Star in Agricultural Placement.
61 View
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair