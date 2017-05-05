2017 Ohio FFA convention gallery day 1

COLUMBUS —  The 89th Ohio FFA Convention is going on May 4-5, in Columbus, and we’ve got the highlights.

From keynote speakers, to award winners and candid moments, Reporter Catie Noyes is on the scene documenting the action.

Check back for more photos.

Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Global Impact FFA
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Global Impact FFA
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Samantha Roth, Kate Yant, and Brittney Roth, Corey-Rawson FFA.
Ohio FFA convention

Stars over Ohio: Clinton Liming, Felicity Franklin FFA; Hayden Davis, Ridgewood FFA; Jacob Dennis, Pettisville FFA; and Noel Gerfen, Ridgemont FFA.
Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio State Fair Scholarship winner Kierstyn Wood, Northwestern-Wayne FFA.
Ohio FFA Convention

Amberley Snyder gives keynote address during the first session of the Ohio FFA convention May 4.
Ohio FFA convention

Austin Yaworsky stopped by for a picture with Farm and Dairy reporter Catie Noyes.
Ohio FFA Matt Rush

Matt Rush was the keynote speaker during the second session of the Ohio FFA Convention May 4.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Harley Poling and Katie Vickroy, Amanda Clearcreek FFA.
FFA 41

Amberley Snyder gives keynote address during the first session of the Ohio FFA convention May 4.
Ohio FFA convention

Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Annie Boss and Peyton Mullet, Norwayne FFA.
Ohio FFA convention

Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Lauren Martin and Courtney McKenzie, Westfall FFA. Farm and Dairy photo.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Troy Elwen, Delphos FFA and Logan Miller, St, Mary's FFA.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Elizabeth Gibson and Elizabeth Smith, Sheridan FFA
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Austin Coudret and Alexis Thompson, Mapleton FFA.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Jacob Broehl, Kayla Mankins, Jacob Durbin and Maria Moore, Johnstown FFA.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Madison Miller and Allison Dinneen, Westfall FFA.
Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA State Officers
Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Washington Leadership Scholarship winners.
Ohio FFA convention

Jacob Dennis, Pettisville FFA, Star in Agriscience.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Breanah Shane, Cara Pauley, Carrol Pauley and Kolten Shane, Riverdale FFA
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Hailey Knox and Jessica Underwood, Logan-Elm FFA.
Ohio FFA convention

Ohio State FFA president Mary Buehler.
Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA convention

Hayden Davis, Ridgewood, Star in Agribusiness.
Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA convention

Ohio FFA Matt Rush

Matt Rush was the keynote speaker during the second session of the Ohio FFA Convention May 4.
Ohio FFA convention

Star American Degree representatives.
Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Autumn Spring and Michaela Elliot, Mapleton FFA
Ohio FFA Convention

Sheridan FFA, Thornville, Ohio.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Hayden Johnson, Kyle Koehnlen and Chessa Cunningham, Edison FFA.
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Sammy Hawkins of Nation Trail-MVCTC takes the stage during Ohio FFA convention May 4.
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Julia Orshoski and Grace Kleinoeder, Margaretta FFA.
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair

Ohio FFA photo booth

Plymouth FFA: Emily Kanney, Haley Felty, Madeline Baker and Susan Grube.
Ohio FFA photo booth

Adda Bickel, Hannah Way, Shawna Barr and Alyssa Crytzer, Hillsdale FFA.
Ohio FFA convention 2017

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA convention 2017

Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA officer team welcomes members to the first session of the Ohio FFA convention May 4.
Ohio FFA Convention

Ohio FFA convention

FFA talent, Chase Cummings, Waynefield Goshen FFA.
Ohio FFA Photo Booth

Katie Shelby and Gabby Wycinski, Zane Trace FFA.
Ohio FFA photo booth

Abby Noyes, Lyndsey Winchell, Kendra Keener and Leah Winchell, Norwayne FFA.
Ohio FFA convention

Clinton Liming, Felicity Franklin FFA. Star in Agricultural Placement.
Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair

 

