2017 Ohio FFA convention gallery day 2

COLUMBUS — The 89th Ohio FFA Convention wrapped up May 5, in Columbus, and we’ve got the highlights.
From keynote speakers, to award winners and candid moments, Reporter Catie Noyes is on the scene documenting the action.
Photos from day 1
Ohio FFA conventionThe Ohio FFA choir performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
Ohio FFA conventionThe Ohio FFA choir performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
FFA photo boothJulia Valley, Ally Whittaker and Rachel McCracken, Greenon Chapter.
FFA photo boothWes Troutman, Brandon Davidson, Max Russell and Kenny Wilson, River Valley FFA.
Ohio FFA conventionThe Ohio FFA band performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
Ohio FFA conventionLamarr Womble speaks to FFA members about finding their passion during the third session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
Ohio FFA conventionLamarr Womble breaks it down with FFA members May 5, at Ohio FFA convention.
FFA photo boothKylie Walters and Jacob Levering, Greenon FFA.
FFA photo boothKelsey Wight and Mackenzie Hoog, Valley View MVCTC.
Ohio FFA conventionDanielle Hannah, Liberty Union FFA, performs during the third session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
Ohio FFA convention2016-2017 Ohio FFA President Mary Buehler.
FFA photo boothAndrew Brooks, Alisha Radek, Arica Hamilton and Katelyn Niehaus, Eaton-MVCTC.
FFA photo boothCole Reindel, Derek Lindeman and Cody Wright, Dephos FFA.
FFA photo boothKatie Bensman, Beth Weigandt, and Kaitlynn Morrison, Fairlawn FFA.
Ohio FFA conventionNational FFA Secretary Victoria Harris gives the keynote address during the fourth session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
FFA photo boothJordan Johnson, Taylor Thomas and Mercedes Woodson, Valley View MVCTC.
Ohio FFA conventionThe Ohio FFA choir performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
Ohio FFA conventionLiz Ansel, Big Walnut-DACC FFA, recites the FFA creed during the fourth session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
FFA photo boothArianna Holler, Kyanna Beistline, Shyanna Jones and Savannah Downing, Grennon FFA.
FFA photo boothEmma Gurney, Courtney Heiser and Skylar Rotruck, Seneca East FFA.