2017 Ohio FFA convention gallery day 2

COLUMBUS —  The 89th Ohio FFA Convention wrapped up May 5, in Columbus, and we’ve got the highlights.

From keynote speakers, to award winners and candid moments, Reporter Catie Noyes is on the scene documenting the action.

Photos from day 1

The Ohio FFA choir performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
The Ohio FFA choir performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
FFA photo booth

Julia Valley, Ally Whittaker and Rachel McCracken, Greenon Chapter.
FFA photo booth

Wes Troutman, Brandon Davidson, Max Russell and Kenny Wilson, River Valley FFA.
The Ohio FFA band performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
Lamarr Womble speaks to FFA members about finding their passion during the third session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
Lamarr Womble breaks it down with FFA members May 5, at Ohio FFA convention.
FFA photo booth

Kylie Walters and Jacob Levering, Greenon FFA.
FFA photo booth

Kelsey Wight and Mackenzie Hoog, Valley View MVCTC.
Ohio FFA convention

Danielle Hannah, Liberty Union FFA, performs during the third session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
2016-2017 Ohio FFA President Mary Buehler.
FFA photo booth

Andrew Brooks, Alisha Radek, Arica Hamilton and Katelyn Niehaus, Eaton-MVCTC.
FFA photo booth

Cole Reindel, Derek Lindeman and Cody Wright, Dephos FFA.
FFA photo booth

Katie Bensman, Beth Weigandt, and Kaitlynn Morrison, Fairlawn FFA.
National FFA Secretary Victoria Harris gives the keynote address during the fourth session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
FFA photo booth

Jordan Johnson, Taylor Thomas and Mercedes Woodson, Valley View MVCTC.
Ohio FFA convention

The Ohio FFA choir performs May 5, at the Ohio FFA Convention.
Liz Ansel, Big Walnut-DACC FFA, recites the FFA creed during the fourth session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
Liz Ansel, Big Walnut-DACC FFA, recites the FFA creed during the fourth session of the Ohio FFA convention May 5.
FFA photo booth

Arianna Holler, Kyanna Beistline, Shyanna Jones and Savannah Downing, Grennon FFA.
FFA photo booth

Emma Gurney, Courtney Heiser and Skylar Rotruck, Seneca East FFA.

