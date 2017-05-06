2017 Ohio FFA officer team and award winners

(The following are some of the key winners at the 89th Ohio FFA Convention.)



2017-2018 state officer team: president, Ryan A. Matthews, Fairfield; vice president, Kacey Reinhart, Wayne Trace; secretary, Koleson McCoy, Global Impact STEM Academy; treasurer, Emily Mullen, Talawanda Butler-Tech; reporter, Evan Callicoat, Northeastern; sentinel, Marleigh Kerr, Anthony Wayne; vice-president’s at large, Carley Coppler, Carey; Milan Pozderac, Fredericktown; Emma Stewerf, Talawanda Butler-Tech; Lane Heil, Tri-Valley; Phillip Eberly, Northwestern-Wayne.

New Chapters: Arcanum-MVCTC; Bradford-UVCC; Mid-East CTC Buffalo Campus; Northwest; and Springfield-Clark CTC.

Ohio’s national winners: Agriscience Research Plant, Mariah Cox, Zane Trace; Beef Production-Entrepreneurship, Curtis Harsh, Buckeye Valley-DACC; Swine Production-Entrepreneurship, Nole Gerfen, Ridgemont; Wildlife Production and Management, Tyler Stewart, East Clinton; Agriscience Fair Plant Systems Division 1, Ethan Kaper, Liberty Union; Agriscience Fair Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 3, Joseph Glassmeyer and Jared Hamilton, Felicity-Franklin; and CDE Environmental and Natural Resources, Fredericktown (four students).

Stars over Ohio: Star Farmer, Noel Gerfen, Ridgemont; Star in Agribusiness, Hayden Davis, Ridgewood; Star in Agricultural Placement, Clinton Liming; Star in Agrisicence, Jacob Dennis, Pettisville.

Star American Degree representatives: Star American Farmer, William Hughes, West Holmes; Star American in Agribusiness, Shaun Wenrick, Anna; Star American in Agricultural Placement, Austin Davis, North Union; Star American in Agrisicence, Chrysta Beck, Pettisville.



See more photos from the Ohio FFA Convention in this photo gallery.

Gold-rated chapters: Amanda-Clearcreek, Anna, Black River, Bowling Green, Cardington, Cedarville-GCCC, Clear Fork Valley, Covington-UVCC, Crestview(D2), Eaton, Elgin, Felicity-Franklin, Firelands, Houston-UVCC, Kenton-OHP, London, Lynchburg-Clay, Miami East-MVCTC, Miami Trace, Mowrystown, National Trail-MVCTC, New Bremen, North Union, Otsego, Peebles, Ridgemont, South Central, Talawanda-Butler Tech, Upper Sandusky, Versailles, Wauseon, Zane Trace.



WLC Scholarships: Scholarship sponsored by Ohio FFA, Emily Kanney, Plymouth; Scholarship sponsored by Ohio AgriWomen, Sara Hoog, Felicity-Franklin; Scholarship sponsored by Marathon Oil, Tessa Bowling, Arlington and Emilee Stumbaugh, Spencerville

Proficiency winners: Accounting, Lindsay Shell, Blanchester High School; Agricultural Communications, Kolt Buchenroth, Kenton-OHP High School; Agricultural Education, Katelyn Niehaus, Eaton-MVCTC High School; Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication, Maci Krites, Miami East-MVCTC High School; Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship, Aaron Hendrich, Eaton-MVCTC High School; Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement, Logan Miller, St. Mary’s High School;

Agricultural Processing, Emily Holcomb, Firelands High School; Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship, Katie Bendickson, Miami East-MVCTC High School; Agricultural Sales Placement, Sierra Drewes, New Breman High School; Agricultural Services, Taci Welch, Marysville High School; Agriscience Research Animal Systems, Olivia Pflaumer, Zane Trace High School; Agriscience Research Integrated Systems, Maria Cox, Zane Trace High School; Agriscience Research Plant Systems, Jacob Dennis, Pettisville High School;

Beef Production Entrepreneurship, Megan Ulrich, North Central High School; Beef Production Placement, Clinton Liming, Felicity-Franklin High School; Dairy Production Entrepreneurship, William Hughes, West Holmes High School; Dairy Production Placement, Clair Schmitmeyer, Versailles High School; Diversified Agricultural Production, Nole Gerfen, Ridgemont High School;

Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship, Ethan Stuckey, Wynford High School; Diversified Crop Production Placement, Michael Klein, West Holmes High School; Diversified Horticulture, Nathan Stacklin, Ridgemont High School; Diversified Livestock Production, Adam Blumenschein, Fairbanks High School; Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management, Collin Brinkman, Fayetteville High School;

Equine Science Entrepreneurship, Amanda Meng, Genoa Area High School; Equine Science Placement, Jaunita Miller, West Holmes High School; Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production, Reed Aller, St. Marys High School;Food Science and Technology, Ann Shelby, Zane Trace High School; Forage Production, Keaton Fout, Ridgemont High School; Forest Management and Products, Isaac Stephenson, Houston-UVCC High School; Fruit Production, Emily Holmcomb, Firelands High School;

Goat Production, Megan Brandich, Firelands High School; Grain Production Entrepreneurship, Todd Peterson, Miami Trace High School; Grain Production Placement, Jason Stephens, Fayetteville High School; Home and/or Community Development, Alex Baird, Felicity-Franklin High School; Landscape Management, Marissa Williams, East Clinton High School; Nursery Operations, Elizabeth Ison, Tecumseh High School;

Organic Ag, Sara Doner, Amanda-Clearcreek High School; Outdoor Recreation, Louis Pawliski, Anthony Wayne-Penta High School; Poultry Production, Hayden Davis, Ridgewood High School; Sheep Production, Zachary Parrott, Northmor High School; Small Animal Production and Care, Deidra Taylor; Specialty Animal Production, Dillan Maloney, Farifiled High School;

Specialty Crop Production, Alyssa Westgerdes, Miami East-MVCTC High School; Swine Production Entrepreneurship, Collin Dunaway, Felicity-Franklin High School; Swine Production Placement, Toby George, Versailles High School; Turf Grass Management, Jason Jenkins, West Holmes High School; Vegetable Production, Andrew Harshbarger, Versailles High School; Veterinary Science, Kayla Burns, Versailles High School; Wildlife Production Management, Victoria Jamison, East Clinton High School.

910 Ohio FFA members received their State FFA degrees.

