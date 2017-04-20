4 new auctioneers join Metzger team

MENTONE, Ind. — Metzger Property Services introduced four new auctioneers to its team.

Brenda Rose, Metzger Property Services Associate Auctioneer, will open her new office April 20, 4 p.m., at 110 E. Main St., Mentone. The office will handle auctions, appraisals, and real estate sales.

Rose is a graduate of the Missouri Auction School, a member of the Indiana Auctioneer’s Association, and achieved her Benefit Auctioneer Specialist Designation and her Certified Appraiser Designation. Rose can be reached at 574-328-0780.

Spangle

Gary Spangle, of Claypool, is an associate auctioneer and a graduate of World Wide College of Auctioneering.

Spangle is a member of the National Auctioneer’s Association and the Indiana Auctioneer’s Association.

He has been the director and a member of Kosciusko County Cattleman’s Association and a local farmer for the past 25 years. Spangle can be reached at 574-551-1768.

Conley

Jason Conley, of Warsaw, is an associate auctioneer and graduate of the Reppert School of Auctioneering.

Conley spent the last ten years as a business development manager for Kiefer Manufacturing. Conley can be reached at 574-527-2247.

Shockome

Rainelle Shockome, of Columbia City, is an associate auctioneer and real estate broker.

She is a 2015 graduate of Reppert School of Auctioneering and a licensed real estate broker since 2000.

Shockome is a member of the Indiana Auctioneer’s Association, the National Auctioneer’s Association and a member of the National Association of Realtors. Contact Rainelle at 260-341-4801.

Metzger

Metzger Property Services has been conducting professional auctions, appraisals and selling real estate for over 40 years, specializing in farmland, real estate, and personal property auctions.

For more information visit www.MetzgerAuction.com.