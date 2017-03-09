Ginseng deadline is March 31

COLUMBUS — American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius) hunters are being reminded that uncertified root may not be possessed after March 31 without a weight receipt, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone planning to keep uncertified ginseng beyond the deadline must schedule an appointment to get it weighed and documented. In Ohio, the harvest season for ginseng runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 each year.

All harvested ginseng must be certified by the ODNR Division of Wildlife prior to export from the state to verify its weight and legal origin. Federal law requires that all state lots of ginseng be separated and totaled by the year.

Weighed and accounted

Because of this necessity, all uncertified ginseng must be weighed and accounted for each year. Appointments for weight receipts are available for the third Wednesday in March at the designated locations listed below, and the division requests that these appointments be scheduled at least three business days in advance to ensure staff members are available.

Wildlife District One Office, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-902-4222; Wildlife District Three Office, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, 330-245-3054; Senecaville Fish Hatchery, 57199 Seneca Dam Road, Senecaville, 740-589-9930; Cooper Hollow Wildlife Area, 5403 CH & D Road, Oak Hill, 740-682-7524; Wildlife District Five Office, 1076 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia, 937-372-5639, ext. 5033.

The export of American ginseng from the state of Ohio is regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and ODNR.

For more information about American ginseng and harvest regulations, visit wildohio.gov.