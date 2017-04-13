AFBF launches market reports

WASHINGTON — The American Farm Bureau Federation announced the launch of Market Intel, a new series of market intelligence reports available at fb.org/marketintel.

Market Intel will provide market intelligence on the agricultural economy for farmers, ranchers, lawmakers and consumers, according to AFBF.

The first report is Soybeans Trumping Corn in 18 States, by AFBF’s Dr. John Newton. It features insights on the implications of the Agriculture Department’s just-released Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports.

“Our aim with Market Intel is to analyze current events in agriculture — related to both crops and livestock — through an economic lens,” said Newton, AFBF’s director of market intelligence. “The timely market intelligence on the agricultural economy that we provide will be useful for farmers, lawmakers and consumers.

Led by AFBF Chief Economist Dr. Bob Young, a trio of economists at AFBF will share the latest on today’s agricultural market intelligence through regular Market Intel updates.

Download Market Intel reports at fb.org/marketintel (under Latest > Analysis on fb.org).