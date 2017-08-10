Ag association completes OSU scholarship fund

COLUMBUS — The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) will donate $50,000 to complete the endowed scholarship fund that was started last year.

In 2016, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust announced a $100,000 endowed scholarship fund with Ohio State University.

The trust made an initial contribution of $50,000 to start the fund. The association’s matching donation, approved by the board of directors, will complete the endowment, making it eligible for matching funds from OSU through the Ohio Scholarship Challenge.

The endowment will provide $8,000 annually in scholarship revenue, in perpetuity, to students studying agriculture at the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and the Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI) in Wooster.

In addition to the endowment, the OABA Educational Trust provides more than $35,000 annually in scholarships. The scholarship program provides financial assistance to students enrolled in agriculture-related fields attending Ohio State University and Ohio State ATI, Clark State Community College, Wilmington College and Central State University.