Agribusiness analysis program marks 40 years

MARIETTA, Ohio — The AgriBusiness Planning and Analysis program celebrated its 40th year April 13 at The Career Center, Adult Technical Training in Marietta.

Twenty-one program clients submitted detailed financial and enterprise information for analysis. Those in attendance included program clients, organizations from the community, Career Center staff and administration.

A look back

Doug Mercer detailed the history of the AgriBusiness Planning and Analysis program. When Mercer started the program in Washington County in 1973, it was called Farm Business Planning and Analysis. He was instrumental in building the program with the assistance of school administration and local vocational agriculture instructors. He continued to guide the program for over 30 years until his retirement.

The AgriBusiness Planning and Analysis program is currently coordinated by Marty Clark.

40-year participants

Three farms were honored for participating in all 40 years of the program: (Scroll down to see the photo gallery of all three farms.)

Bob and Mary Hartline of Marietta. Hartline Valley Farms currently milks over 240 cows and harvests 670 acres of crops.

of Marietta. Hartline Valley Farms currently milks over 240 cows and harvests 670 acres of crops. Ronnie and Helen Knoch . Knoch Farms currently milks 54 head, manages 250 acres of crops, and includes a cattle feeding operation.

. Knoch Farms currently milks 54 head, manages 250 acres of crops, and includes a cattle feeding operation. Diana, Matt, and Jamie Dailey, of Dailey Farms, which includes more than 300 acres of crops including corn, soybeans, and hay.

Clark presented data from the 2016 analysis summary, compiled from financial and production records submitted by the farm clients. Overall financial analysis of the agricultural economy in Washington County saw a sharp decrease in net farm income compared to the last six years. Much of that decrease was a result of reduced inventories and lower prices for milk and corn.

Average corn and soybean yields were lower than the most recent five-year average and were largely affected by the dry weather experienced in the area. Corn averaged 131 bushels per acre; soybeans, 47 bushels.

AgriBusiness Planning and Analysis is one of the programs offered through Adult Technical Training at The Career Center in Marietta. The program is available to all businesses for assistance with financial records and business analysis. More detailed information is available by contacting Clark at 740-373-6283 or mclark@thecareercenter.net.

