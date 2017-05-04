American Dairy Science Association to help producers

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania dairy producers and processors will have the opportunity to tap into the expertise of American Dairy Science Association scientists to gain an understanding of the impact of production practices on raw milk quality and its subsequent impact on finished dairy products at a special pre-meeting workshop.

The conference will be held June 25, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $75 per person and includes lunch.

This workshop is appropriate for all dairy producers and dairy processors who wish to understand how farming practices affect the quality of dairy products and learn strategies to improve dairy product quality.

Requirements. You do not need to be an ADSA member to register, and you do not need to register for the full ADSA conference to attend this workshop. The production of quality dairy products starts on the farm.

High-quality dairy products are characterized by good flavor, long shelf and the processor achieving their quality goals for all the products they make from fluid milk to ice cream to aged cheeses.

This workshop addresses milk component quality and variation, iron and copper in farm and plant water and impact of milk flavor, effect of raw milk microbial quality on the quality of cheese and dairy products, effect of feed source on quality of cheese and dairy products, best milking practices for high quality milk, and milk quality and safety from udder to tank.

Register online at www.adsa.org/2017, or by calling 217-356-9050 by May 31. The 2017 ADSA annual meeting is June 25-28, in Pittsburgh.

For more information on these programs, visit the ADSA Annual Meeting website, www.adsa.org/2017, or contact Kerry Kaylegian, kek14@psu.edu, 814-867-1379.