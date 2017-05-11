American Jersey Cattle Association offers 14 scholarships

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio —With the addition of two new scholarships, the American Jersey Cattle Association will present 14 educational awards totaling $27,600 for the 2017-18 academic year.

The new scholarships are the Morris B. Ewing ABS Genetic Performance Scholarship, made possible by a national fundraising effort, and The Lineweaver Scholarship, established by Dr. Joseph A. and Beverly Lineweaver of Blacksburg, Va.

“Educational opportunities after high school are a stepping stone for young Jersey owners who aspire to be successful business owners and influencers in the dairy industry,” said Neal Smith, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer.

“Thanks to the foresight of key leaders and the generosity of many, this year the AJCA will provide a record amount of financial support for undergraduate and graduate studies and career development experiences.”

Ewing Scholarship

This past March, the campaign started in mid-2014 to establish a scholarship in honor of Morris B. Ewing was completed with a generous contribution from ABS Global / Genus PLC. The Morris B. Ewing ABS Genetic Performance Scholarship will be awarded annually to a junior or senior undergraduate student seeking a career in genetics, dairy production, large animal veterinary medicine or milk marketing. Its intent is to honor the dedicated efforts of the long-time sire analyst to improving the productivity and profitability of Jersey cows and Jersey genetics. The 2017 award will be for $1,750 and include a copy of Ewing’s autobiography, A Time With Jerseys.

The Lineweaver Scholarship

The generous contribution from Dr. Joe Lineweaver, recipient of the AJCA-NAJ Award for Meritorious Service in 2010, and his wife Beverly established The Lineweaver Scholarship for students who have completed at least one year at an accredited four-year college/university in a dairy science, animal sciences, or dairy products department. Selection will be based on financial need, leadership skills, and academic performance. The scholarship may be automatically renewed twice or until completion of the recipient’s undergraduate degree (whichever comes first) provided eligibility requirements are met, continuing financial need exists, and academic performance is maintained. The amount to be awarded for 2017 is $1,750. Eligibility and renewal details are provided in the application form.

Other Scholarships Offered for 2017

The Russell–Malnati Scholarship for Advanced Studies in the amount of $5,000 will be awarded. Applicants must be graduate students in dairy science, animal science (dairy emphasis), large animal veterinary practice, dairy production or manufacturing, or dairy product marketing.

Three scholarships of $2,000 each will be presented. Students who will begin a program of study at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2017 may apply for the William A. Russell Memorial Scholarship. Students who have completed at least one year of study toward their degree are eligible for the V. L. Peterson Scholarship. Also, the Jack C. Nisbet Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to an eligible nominee for the National Jersey Youth Achievement Contest.

A Cedarcrest Farms Scholarship of $1,750 will be awarded to an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a program to earn a degree in large animal veterinary practice, dairy production, dairy manufacturing, or dairy product marketing, and who demonstrates through completed coursework and goal statement, significant progress toward this intended degree and a clear intention for a career in agriculture.

Three scholarships of $1,500 each will be presented. The Paul Jackson Memorial Scholarship is for continuing college students in any degree program area. The AJCA Directors’ Scholarship will be awarded based on academic performance, activities and accomplishments with Jersey cattle and commitment to continued involvement in the Jersey dairy business. Lastly, the Bob Toole Jersey Youth Award can be used for educational expenses or a well-defined practical experience related to breeding, developing and showing Registered Jerseys.

The Reuben R. Cowles Jersey Youth Award will be presented to an eligible resident of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Applicants must be at least high school graduates, but not older than 36 years of age as of January 1, 2016. The value of this award varies from year to year and is to be used for educational expenses or to travel to the All American Jersey Show and Sale, the AJCA-NAJ Annual Meetings or other Jersey educational activities.

Also to be awarded in 2017 is the Anne E. Perchard Challenge Award. The recipient will be selected from among applicants for the national achievement contest and/or scholarship program to recognize abilities and leadership potential and, in turn, challenging the recipient to achieve his/her potential through continuing Jersey activities.

Applications due July 1

Eligible applicants are Junior or Lifetime members of the association with a minimum grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale). Copies of the applicant’s high school and college transcripts are required, along with two letters of recommendation. Visit the “Scholarships and Internships” page on the USJersey website for applications.

Applications must be postmarked or received by email not later than Saturday, July 1.

Recipients, including the winners of the 2017 Fred Stout Experience Awards, will be recognized on Saturday, November 4 at the annual Junior Banquet held during The All American Jersey Shows and Sales in Louisville, Ky.

The American Jersey Cattle Association has made strategic investments in Jersey youth since 1958 when it created the National Heifer Sale to provide annual funding for educational programs and awards. Scholarships are paid from permanent endowments administered by the American Jersey Cattle Association. Contributions are recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as 501(c)(3) tax deductible charitable gifts and may be made at any time during the year.

For more information, contact the American Jersey Cattle Association by writing 6486 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068-2362, or visit its website at USJersey.com.