Ashtabula Co. reports steer and heifer show results

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association hosted the 20th Annual Joe Bodnar Memorial Northern Classic Steer and Heifer Show at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds April 22.

Thirty-six youth from three states, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, showed 41 animals at the day-long show.

From Ohio, we had youth from Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Trumbull, and Ottawa counties who participated.

Winners

Jared Bates from Chandlersville, Ohio served as this year’s judge. Luke Culp from Vienna, Ohio, showed the grand champion heifer and Hannah Lucic from Charon, Ohio, took home reserve champion honors.

Lily Berghorn from Akron, New York, showed the grand champion steer and Addie Shaffer from Painesville, Ohio, showed the reserve champion steer.

Alaina Neczeporenko from Pierpont, Ohio, won the Ashtabula County Class.

The youth were also practiced their showmanship skills with Hannah Lucic from Chardon, Ohio, winning the 17- to 21-year-old division and Addie Shaffer from Painesville, Ohio, winning the 13- to 16-year-old class.

Karly Goetz from Oak Harbor, Ohio, won the 12 and younger class.