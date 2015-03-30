Blue Rock Station brings Solar Workshops to Ohio

PHILO, Ohio – Blue Rock Station has been working with non-profit groups OEFFA (Ohio Education Food and Farm Association), Green Energy Ohio and Central Ohio’s Simply Living to bring solar energy education and awareness to the Ohio area.

The partnership kicked off earlier in the winter with classes being held in Columbus and Wooster. The next classes are scheduled to begin April 13 to 17 at Blue Rock Station outside of Philo, Ohio. This class is especially suited for farm producers to learn how to install their own system or to seek employment in this growing industry. Participants in the workshop will learn the basics of installing solar energy and will prepare students to sit for the ETA International (Electrical Technician Association) Level 1 PV Certification exam.

Future partnered workshops will be held in Cincinnati (May) in conjunction with Green Energy Ohio and in Wooster (June) in conjunction with OEFFA.

The workshops are taught by Jay Warmke, of Blue Rock Station, a sustainable living center that offers tours, workshops and a goat college. Jay is the author of a number of books on renewable energy, including When the Biomass Hits the Wind Turbine (BRS Media), Understanding Photovoltaics: A Study Guide for Solar Electric Certification Programs (BRS Media), and many more.

For more information on registering for these workshops visit: www.bluerockstation.com