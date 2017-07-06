Boy Scouts source local food for National Jamboree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is partnering with the Boy Scouts of America to provide locally sourced food products for the 2017 National Jamboree, July 19-28, at the Bechtel Reserve in Fayetteville, West Virginia.

Two West Virginia based businesses, Thistledew Farm, of Proctor, and Family Roots Farms, of Wellsburg, will be selling West Virginia Grown products at the July event.

West Virginia honey and maple syrup will be available for sale at the Jamboree Outpost, the scout retail store on site.

The WVDA presented a list of West Virginia products to the Boy Scouts earlier this year. Based on the success of this effort, the Boy Scouts of America could consider sourcing more local food for upcoming events hosted at the Bechtel Reserve.

The National Jamboree, which takes place every four years, draws more than 40,000 attendees for the 10-day event.

In 2019, the International Jamboree will also take place in the United States for the first time in over 50 years and for the first time ever in West Virginia.

WVDA will also be one of 19 exhibitors in the West Virginia Tent at the National Jamboree. The WVDA exhibit will focus on West Virginia products, farming and sustainability.