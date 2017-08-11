Butler Farm Show market livestock sale results

The crowd salutes the flag before the start of the Butler Farm Show market livestock sale. (Farm and Dairy/Susan Crowell photo) (Scroll down to see a slide show from the livestock sale. You can also click on the individual champion’s name to see a larger photo. Photos by Farm and Dairy/Susan Crowell. Check back for sale averages and total.) Aug. 10, 2017 STEERS Number of Market Lots: 21 Grand champion/champion county bred: Ben Allen Bid: $9.50/pound Buyer: PennEnergy Resources Reserve champion: Jay Allen Bid: $6/pound Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Champion homebred: Luke Frazier Reserve champion homebred: Jacob Kennedy Reserve champion county bred: Makayla King HOGS Number of Market Lots: 67 Grand champion: Seth Swope Bid: $11/pound Weight: 267 pounds Buyer: Krill Trucking, Key Precast & Supply Reserve champion: Kylee Peterson Bid: $6/pound Weight: 260 pounds Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Champion homebred: Christopher Shuler Reserve champion homebred: Sara Lang Champion county bred: Lily Ansell Reserve champion county bred: Lane Kummer LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 44 Grand champion: Austin Miller Bid: $11/pound Weight: 128 pounds Buyer: District Judge Lewis Stoughton Reserve champion: Aaron Drake Bid: $10/pound Weight: 140 pounds Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Champion home/county bred: Rylee Colteryahn Reserve champion homebred: MaKayla King Reserve champion county bred: Katelyn Kerr RABBITS Number of Market Lots: 17 Grand champion: Grace Cook Bid: $650 Buyer: Shannon Brandon Contracting, Creekside Cage & Rabbit Reserve champion: Ryan Brandon Bid: $1100 Buyer: Ithaca Gun Co. GOATS Number of Market Lots: 25 Grand champion: Taylor Kennedy Bid: $31/lb. RECORD Weight: 101 pounds Buyer: MarkWest Liberty Bluestone, Weaver Homes, Chris Brandy Family Reserve champion: Amelia Brown Bid: $16/lb. Weight: 96 pounds Buyer: Fairground Market Champion homebred: Samuel Burgoon Reserve champion homebred: Jacob Burgoon Champion county bred: Hailey Powell Reserve champion county bred: Hailey Powell CHICKENS Number of Market Lots: 27 Grand champion poultry pen: Matthew Hone Bid: $1,000/pen Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Reserve champion poultry pen: Kaitlin Eichenlaub Bid: $525 Buyer: Butler County Ford Auctioneers/Ringmen: Don Braham, Roger Croll, Mitchell Kerr, Duke Whiting
Butler grand chickenMatthew Hone sold his grand champion pen of meat chickens for $1,000 to Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley. < > < > 1 View Butler grand chickenMatthew Hone sold his grand champion pen of meat chickens for $1,000 to Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley. 2 View Butler grand goatTaylor Kennedy’s 101-pound grand champion market goat sold for a record $31 a pound to MarkWest Liberty Bluestone, Weaver Homes and the Chris Brandy Family, all represented by Brad Thoma. 3 View Butler grand hogSeth Swope’s 267-pound grand champion hog sold for $11 a pound to Shaun Krill of Krill Trucking, and Key Precast, represented by Tedd and Andrew Karenbauer. 4 View Butler grand lambJudge Lewis Stoughton paid $11 a pound for Austin Miller’s 128-pound grand champion lamb. Also pictured are Katie, Kylie and Brad Thoma, and Clint Cehily. 5 View Butler grand rabbitGrace Cook raised the grand champion pen of meat rabbits, which sold for $650 to Shannon Brandon, of Shannon Brandon Contracting, and Bryan Rager, of Creekside Cage and Rabbit. 6 View Butler grand steerPenn Energy Resources, represented by S. Casey Bowers, paid $9.50 a pound for the grand champion steer weighing 1,370 pounds. Ben Allen raised the steer, which was also the champion county bred. 7 View Butler reserve chickenButler County Ford, represented by Scott Perez, Dennis and Cathy Glasgow, paid $525 for Kaitlin Eichenlaub’s reserve champion pen of chickens. 8 View Butler reserve goatFairground Market, represented by Tom and Betty Taylor, paid $16 a pound for Amelia Brown’s 96-pound reserve champion goat. 9 View Butler reserve hogAmerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley, and Brent Thomasmeyer, paid $6 a pound for Kylee Peterson’s 260-pound reserve champion hog. 10 View Butler reserve lambAmerikohl Mining, represented by Nancy and Lucas Slear, paid $10 a pound for Aaron Drake’s 140-pound reserve champion lamb. 11 View Butler reserve rabbitRyan Brandon’s reserve champion pen of rabbits sold for $1,100 to Ithaca Gun Co., represented by Dale Hassinger. 12 View Butler reserve steerAmerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley, Jamie and April Stilley and Dee, Alice and Mallory, paid $6 a pound for Jay Allen’s 1,340-pound reserve champion steer. STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!