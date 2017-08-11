Butler Farm Show market livestock sale results

Butler Farm Show crowd before sale
The crowd salutes the flag before the start of the Butler Farm Show market livestock sale. (Farm and Dairy/Susan Crowell photo)

(Scroll down to see a slide show from the livestock sale. You can also click on the individual champion’s name to see a larger photo. Photos by Farm and Dairy/Susan Crowell. Check back for sale averages and total.)

 
Aug. 10, 2017

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 21

Grand champion/champion county bred: Ben Allen
Bid: $9.50/pound
Buyer: PennEnergy Resources

Reserve champion: Jay Allen
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining

Champion homebred: Luke Frazier
Reserve champion homebred: Jacob Kennedy
Reserve champion county bred: Makayla King

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 67

Grand champion: Seth Swope
Bid: $11/pound     Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Krill Trucking, Key Precast & Supply

Reserve champion: Kylee Peterson
Bid: $6/pound     Weight: 260 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining

Champion homebred: Christopher Shuler
Reserve champion homebred: Sara Lang
Champion county bred: Lily Ansell
Reserve champion county bred: Lane Kummer

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 44

Grand champion: Austin Miller
Bid: $11/pound     Weight: 128 pounds
Buyer: District Judge Lewis Stoughton

Reserve champion: Aaron Drake
Bid: $10/pound     Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining

Champion home/county bred: Rylee Colteryahn
Reserve champion homebred: MaKayla King
Reserve champion county bred: Katelyn Kerr

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 17

Grand champion: Grace Cook
Bid: $650
Buyer: Shannon Brandon Contracting, Creekside Cage & Rabbit

Reserve champion: Ryan Brandon
Bid: $1100
Buyer: Ithaca Gun Co.

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 25

Grand champion: Taylor Kennedy
Bid: $31/lb. RECORD     Weight: 101 pounds
Buyer: MarkWest Liberty Bluestone, Weaver Homes, Chris Brandy Family

Reserve champion: Amelia Brown
Bid: $16/lb.     Weight: 96 pounds
Buyer: Fairground Market

Champion homebred: Samuel Burgoon
Reserve champion homebred: Jacob Burgoon
Champion county bred: Hailey Powell
Reserve champion county bred: Hailey Powell

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 27

Grand champion poultry pen: Matthew Hone
Bid: $1,000/pen
Buyer: Amerikohl Mining

Reserve champion poultry pen: Kaitlin Eichenlaub
Bid: $525
Buyer: Butler County Ford

Auctioneers/Ringmen: Don Braham, Roger Croll, Mitchell Kerr, Duke Whiting

 

Butler grand chicken

Matthew Hone sold his grand champion pen of meat chickens for $1,000 to Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley.
Butler grand chicken

Matthew Hone sold his grand champion pen of meat chickens for $1,000 to Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley.
Butler grand goat

Taylor Kennedy’s 101-pound grand champion market goat sold for a record $31 a pound to MarkWest Liberty Bluestone, Weaver Homes and the Chris Brandy Family, all represented by Brad Thoma.
Butler grand hog

Seth Swope’s 267-pound grand champion hog sold for $11 a pound to Shaun Krill of Krill Trucking, and Key Precast, represented by Tedd and Andrew Karenbauer.
Butler grand lamb

Judge Lewis Stoughton paid $11 a pound for Austin Miller’s 128-pound grand champion lamb. Also pictured are Katie, Kylie and Brad Thoma, and Clint Cehily.
Butler grand rabbit

Grace Cook raised the grand champion pen of meat rabbits, which sold for $650 to Shannon Brandon, of Shannon Brandon Contracting, and Bryan Rager, of Creekside Cage and Rabbit.
Butler grand steer

Penn Energy Resources, represented by S. Casey Bowers, paid $9.50 a pound for the grand champion steer weighing 1,370 pounds. Ben Allen raised the steer, which was also the champion county bred.
Butler reserve chicken

Butler County Ford, represented by Scott Perez, Dennis and Cathy Glasgow, paid $525 for Kaitlin Eichenlaub’s reserve champion pen of chickens.
Butler reserve goat

Fairground Market, represented by Tom and Betty Taylor, paid $16 a pound for Amelia Brown’s 96-pound reserve champion goat.
Butler reserve hog

Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley, and Brent Thomasmeyer, paid $6 a pound for Kylee Peterson’s 260-pound reserve champion hog.
Butler reserve lamb

Amerikohl Mining, represented by Nancy and Lucas Slear, paid $10 a pound for Aaron Drake’s 140-pound reserve champion lamb.
Butler reserve rabbit

Ryan Brandon’s reserve champion pen of rabbits sold for $1,100 to Ithaca Gun Co., represented by Dale Hassinger.
Butler reserve steer

Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley, Jamie and April Stilley and Dee, Alice and Mallory, paid $6 a pound for Jay Allen’s 1,340-pound reserve champion steer.

