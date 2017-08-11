Butler Farm Show market livestock sale results

<

1 View Butler grand chicken Matthew Hone sold his grand champion pen of meat chickens for $1,000 to Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley.

2 View Butler grand goat Taylor Kennedy’s 101-pound grand champion market goat sold for a record $31 a pound to MarkWest Liberty Bluestone, Weaver Homes and the Chris Brandy Family, all represented by Brad Thoma.

3 View Butler grand hog Seth Swope’s 267-pound grand champion hog sold for $11 a pound to Shaun Krill of Krill Trucking, and Key Precast, represented by Tedd and Andrew Karenbauer.

4 View Butler grand lamb Judge Lewis Stoughton paid $11 a pound for Austin Miller’s 128-pound grand champion lamb. Also pictured are Katie, Kylie and Brad Thoma, and Clint Cehily.

5 View Butler grand rabbit Grace Cook raised the grand champion pen of meat rabbits, which sold for $650 to Shannon Brandon, of Shannon Brandon Contracting, and Bryan Rager, of Creekside Cage and Rabbit.

6 View Butler grand steer Penn Energy Resources, represented by S. Casey Bowers, paid $9.50 a pound for the grand champion steer weighing 1,370 pounds. Ben Allen raised the steer, which was also the champion county bred.

7 View Butler reserve chicken Butler County Ford, represented by Scott Perez, Dennis and Cathy Glasgow, paid $525 for Kaitlin Eichenlaub’s reserve champion pen of chickens.

8 View Butler reserve goat Fairground Market, represented by Tom and Betty Taylor, paid $16 a pound for Amelia Brown’s 96-pound reserve champion goat.

9 View Butler reserve hog Amerikohl Mining, represented by John and Denise Stilley, and Brent Thomasmeyer, paid $6 a pound for Kylee Peterson’s 260-pound reserve champion hog.

10 View Butler reserve lamb Amerikohl Mining, represented by Nancy and Lucas Slear, paid $10 a pound for Aaron Drake’s 140-pound reserve champion lamb.

11 View Butler reserve rabbit Ryan Brandon’s reserve champion pen of rabbits sold for $1,100 to Ithaca Gun Co., represented by Dale Hassinger.