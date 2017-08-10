Can feeding Holsteins be profitable in Pennsylvania?

ROCKSPRING, Pa. — Ag Progress Days will offer beef tours to show the difference implants can make in beef cattle.

The tours are Aug. 15-16, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. each day, and Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The calf-fed Holstein demonstration, led by the Pa. Beef Producers Working Group, uses several groups of calves to explore whether feeding Holsteins can be productive for Pennsylvania beef producers. This year, some Holsteins were not implanted to measure the difference in cattle growth.

“Cattle that are implanted have a 10- to 15- percent increase in ADG when compared with cattle that are not implanted,” said Tara Felix, Extension beef specialist who will guide the APD tour.

While economics change year to year, “most implant strategies return $50 to $100 per animal on average,” said Felix

During the tour, Penn State Extension experts, PA Beef Council and cattle buyers will lead the demonstration and answer questions.

Visitors can register for the free tour at the Corn Crib on Ag Progress Day’s Main Street. The bus will leave from that area and go to the Livestock Evaluation Center.

After the tour participants will receive a $5 Beef Buck to purchase food that day from the Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association booth.

To learn more, contact Bridget Bingham, Pennsylvania Beef Council executive director, at BBingham@pabeef.org.