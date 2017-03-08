Canfield Fair launches capital campaign

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Canfield Fair Foundation and the board of directors of the Canfield Fair are launching a $4.5 million, five-year capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new, year-round, multi-purpose exposition facility on the fairgrounds, as well as additional buildings and barns to be built on the grounds.

The project is off to a quick start with the first donation of $400,000 from the Canfield Fair Board of Directors.

“We, as a board, are deeply invested in the success of not only this campaign, but the fairgrounds as a whole,” said Andy Frost, president of the board of directors. “To show our commitment to this cause, we felt it was only right to be the first pledge to the capital campaign.

The $4.5 million campaign will allow for the construction of a 45,000 square-foot coliseum and exposition center to be used year-round, as well as additional Junior Fair livestock buildings and barns.

Infrastructure improvements. The campaign also accounts for an additional $500,000 estimated in infrastructure improvements needed to make these buildings a reality.

For about 40 weeks out of the year, the Canfield Fairgrounds are being utilized by those both inside and outside of the community for special events. A new, year-round facility will greatly increase the fair’s ability to serve those needs, as well as provide better space for the junior fair members.

The capital campaign is being spearheaded by the Canfield Fair Board of Directors and Matthew Hughes of Fair Funding.

The Canfield Fair Foundation is currently in the process of selecting an honorary chairperson from the community-at-large to help lead the Capital Campaign. For more information, contact Adrienne Sabo at 330-501-9187, or asabo@prodigalcompany.com.