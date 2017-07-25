Carroll County Fair auction 2017

<

1 View Carroll reserve born and raised Bailey McKarns sold her 1,222-pound reserve champion county steer for $2.75 a pound to Hunter Palmer of Paris and Washington Insurance.

2 View Carroll reserve champion born and raised feeder Lane Hawk sold his 628-pound reserve champion born and raised dairy beef feeder for $2.50 a pound to Carrollton Livestock Auction, represented by Phil and Larry Nisly, along with Lane, center.

3 View Carroll grand steer Allison Davis sold her 1,371-pound champion market steer for $10 a pound to Jon Jones of D&J Sales and Service, Jeff Sarchione and Mollie Horning, of Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, and Sally Puzacke of Saltwell Western Store.

4 View Carroll reserve carcass hog Destiny Higgins sold her 208-pound reserve champion carcass hog for $23 a pound to Pat Moody (left) of All American Scales and Calibration, and Roger Clark, of Anthony Feed and Supply.

5 View Carroll reserve carcass lamb Alexandria Householder sold her 56-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $20 a pound to Hunter Palmer, of Paris and Washington Insurance.

6 View Carroll reserve carcass Kaitlyn Caris sold her 691-pound reserve champion carcass steer for $5.50 a pound to Don’s Custom Meats, represented by Don and Kara Pontones (holding Reagan).

7 View Carroll reserve county hog Kylie Ujcich sold her reserve champion county hog for $3.50 a pound to Damian Kovarik and Amee Glasure, of Damian Kovarik Excavating and Hauling.

8 View Carroll Reserve county lamb Brodie Diss sold his 115-pound reserve champion county born and raised lamb for $9 a pound to Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, represented by Jeff Sarchione and Mollie Horning.

9 View Carroll reserve dairy feeder Olivia Wagner sold her 706-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder for $3.50 a pound to Consumers National Bank, represented by Kyle Hawk, and Sarah Grubbs, holding Sawyer.

10 View Carroll reserve hog Levi Crider sold his 270-pound reserve champion market hog for $12 a pound to doctors Stephen Dowell, Somonkul Tum, and Sam Dowell (right). With them was Josh Crider, left.

11 View Carroll Reserve lamb Kory Host sold his 142-pound reserve champion market lamb for $20 a pound to Steve Buss (left), with Brantley, Andrew Irwin and Steve Nixon, with Northeast Ohio Property Services.

12 View Carroll reserve steer Shelbi Frase sold her 1,416-pound reserve champion market steer for a record $5.50 a pound to Jim Rhodes of dac Vitamins and Minerals.

13 View Carroll champion carcass lamb Makenzie Burgett sold her 80-pound grand champion carcass lamb for $20 a pound to Austin and Logan Trbovich, of Ace Portable Restrooms and Roll-off Services.

14 View Carroll grand carcass hog Andrew Lane sold his 204-pound grand champion carcass hog for $10 a pound to Jon Jones of D&J Sales and Service.

15 View Carroll grand carcass steer Paul Leslie sold his 618-pound champion carcass steer for $6 a pound to Hunter Palmer of Paris and Washington Insurance.

17 View Carroll grand county lamb Kirsten Carpenter sold her 122-pound champion county born and raised lamb for $9 a pound to Dustin Shockey and Mike Guess of Guess Motors.

18 View Carroll grand dairy beef feeder Lynden Ferguson sold her 707-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder for $4.50 a pound to Charles and Steven Parker, of Parker Farms.

19 View Carroll grand lamb Dakota Walters sold his 146-pound champion market lamb for $21 a pound to Josh Cole (holding banner) of Huebner Chevrolet. He was joined by Demi Walters (left), fair queen Eliza Days and king Jacob Romeo.

20 View Carroll grand born and raised Bailey McKarns sold her 1,306-pound champion county steer for $2.50 a pound to Hunter Palmer of Paris and Washington Insurance.

21 View Carroll Grand born and raised dairy feeder Emma Shafer sold her 679-pound champion born and raised dairy beef feeder for $3 a pound to Adam Brewer, representing Razor Rents.