Carroll County Fair auction 2017

Allison Davis sold her 1,371-pound champion market steer for $10 a pound to Jon Jones of D&J Sales and Service, Jeff Sarchione and Mollie Horning, of Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, and Sally Puzacke of Saltwell Western Store.
Dakota Walters sold his 146-pound champion market lamb for $21 a pound to Josh Cole (holding banner) of Huebner Chevrolet. He was joined by Demi Walters (left), fair queen Eliza Days and king Jacob Romeo.
Olivia Moody sold her 272-pound champion market hog for $30 a pound to Don and Kelly Pontones (holding Reagan), of Don’s Custom Meats, and Pat Moody, of All American Scales and Calibration.
HOGS Number of Market Lots: 106 Average: $3.72/pound with champions; $3.11/pound without
Grand champion hog: Olivia Moody Bid: $30/pound Weight: 272 pounds Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats, All American Scales Reserve champion hog: Levi Crider Bid: $12/pound Weight: 270 pounds Buyer: Dowell Dental Group Grand champion carcass hog: Andrew Lane Bid: $10/pound Weight: 204 pounds Buyer: D&J Sales and Services Reserve champion carcass hog: Destiny Higgins Bid: $23/pound Weight: 208 pounds Buyer: All American Scales and Anthony Feed and Supply Grand champion county hog: Ellie Shafer Junior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Austin Lozier Senior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Eliza Days
LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 25 Average: $7.64/pound with champions; $4.84/pound without
Grand champion lamb: Dakota Walters Bid: $21/pound Weight: 146 pounds Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet Reserve champion lamb: Kory Host Bid: $20/pound Weight: 142 pounds Buyer: Northeast Ohio Property Services Grand champion carcass: Makenzie Burgett Bid: $20/pound Weight: 80 pounds Buyer: Ace Roll-off Service Portable Restrooms Reserve champion carcass: Alexandria Householder Bid: $20/pound Weight: 56 pounds Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance Grand county lamb: Kirsten Carpenter Senior Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor: Dalton Ulman
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS Number of Lots: 42 Average: $1.85/pound with champions; $1.69/pound without
Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Lynden Ferguson Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 707 pounds Buyer: Parker Farms Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Olivia Wagner Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 706 pounds Buyer: Consumers National Bank Grand county dairy beef feeder: Emma Shafer Junior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Ryan Worth
RABBITS Number of Pens of Three: 10 Average: $408 with champions; $384 without
Grand champion exhibitor/best of show: Janae Winn Bid: $525/pen of three Buyer: Broken Down Acres Reserve champion exhibitor/reserve best of show: LeaEllen Leslie Bid: $480/pen of three Buyer: J. Dalton Development Co.
CHICKENS Number of Pens of Three: 48 Average: $713.54 with champions; $672.83 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Makenzie Burgett Bid: $2,400 Buyer: Ace Roll-off Services and Straight A’s Supply Reserve champion exhibitor: Olivia Gromley Bid: $900 Buyer: Saltwell Western Store
TURKEYS Number of Lots: 18 Average: $478 with champions; $431.56 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Demi Walters Bid: $1,000 Buyer: Longcreek Farm/Crooked Creek Farm Reserve champion exhibitor: Hannah Petersen Bid: $700 Buyer: Darren Wagner Trucking
GOATS Number of Lots: 21 Average: $8.64 with champions; $7.80 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Krystin Dinger Weight: 91 pounds Bid: $7/pound Buyer: Dr. John Walters Reserve champion exhibitor: Michael Schaar Weight: 91 Bid: $9.25/lb. Buyer: Michael Schaar
DUCKS Number of Pens of two: 11 Average: $326.36 with champions; $287.78 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Olivia Gromley Bid: $500 Buyer: Allan and Pixie Furbee Reserve champion exhibitor: Rebecca Gromley Bid: $500 Buyer: Agland
DAIRY PRODUCT BASKET Number of lots: 5 Average: $14,500
STILL PROJECTS Number of lots: 32 Average: $10,565
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Bill Newell, Geno Kiko, Bill Birney, Mike Lozier, Kiko Auctions