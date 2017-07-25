Carroll County Fair auction 2017

Olivia Moody sold her 272-pound champion market hog for $30 a pound to Don and Kelly Pontones (holding Reagan), of Don’s Custom Meats, and Pat Moody, of All American Scales and Calibration.

Reported/photos by Chris Kick

July 18-23, 2017
Sale Total: $505,556
Total Lots: 379

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 61
Average: $2.26/pound with champions; $1.92/pound without

Grand champion steer: Allison Davis
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,371 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford, D&J Sales, and Saltwell Western Store
Reserve champion steer: Shelbi Frase
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,416 pounds
Buyer: Dac Vitamins and Minerals

Grand champion carcass: Paul Leslie
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 618 pounds
Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance
Reserve champion carcass: Kaitlyn Caris
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 691 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Grand champion Carroll Co. born and raised steer: Bailey McKarns
Junior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Deana Peterson
Senior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Destiny Higgins
Rate of gain winner, 3.19 lb/day: Clayton Nedrow

Carroll reserve born and raised

Bailey McKarns sold her 1,222-pound reserve champion county steer for $2.75 a pound to Hunter Palmer of Paris and Washington Insurance.
Carroll reserve born and raised

Bailey McKarns sold her 1,222-pound reserve champion county steer for $2.75 a pound to Hunter Palmer of Paris and Washington Insurance.
Carroll reserve champion born and raised feeder

Lane Hawk sold his 628-pound reserve champion born and raised dairy beef feeder for $2.50 a pound to Carrollton Livestock Auction, represented by Phil and Larry Nisly, along with Lane, center.
Carroll grand steer

Allison Davis sold her 1,371-pound champion market steer for $10 a pound to Jon Jones of D&J Sales and Service, Jeff Sarchione and Mollie Horning, of Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, and Sally Puzacke of Saltwell Western Store.
Carroll reserve carcass hog

Destiny Higgins sold her 208-pound reserve champion carcass hog for $23 a pound to Pat Moody (left) of All American Scales and Calibration, and Roger Clark, of Anthony Feed and Supply.
Carroll reserve carcass lamb

Alexandria Householder sold her 56-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $20 a pound to Hunter Palmer, of Paris and Washington Insurance.
Carroll reserve carcass

Kaitlyn Caris sold her 691-pound reserve champion carcass steer for $5.50 a pound to Don’s Custom Meats, represented by Don and Kara Pontones (holding Reagan).
Carroll reserve county hog

Kylie Ujcich sold her reserve champion county hog for $3.50 a pound to Damian Kovarik and Amee Glasure, of Damian Kovarik Excavating and Hauling.
Carroll Reserve county lamb

Brodie Diss sold his 115-pound reserve champion county born and raised lamb for $9 a pound to Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, represented by Jeff Sarchione and Mollie Horning.
Carroll reserve dairy feeder

Olivia Wagner sold her 706-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder for $3.50 a pound to Consumers National Bank, represented by Kyle Hawk, and Sarah Grubbs, holding Sawyer.
Carroll reserve hog

Levi Crider sold his 270-pound reserve champion market hog for $12 a pound to doctors Stephen Dowell, Somonkul Tum, and Sam Dowell (right). With them was Josh Crider, left.
Carroll Reserve lamb

Kory Host sold his 142-pound reserve champion market lamb for $20 a pound to Steve Buss (left), with Brantley, Andrew Irwin and Steve Nixon, with Northeast Ohio Property Services.
Carroll reserve steer

Shelbi Frase sold her 1,416-pound reserve champion market steer for a record $5.50 a pound to Jim Rhodes of dac Vitamins and Minerals.
Carroll champion carcass lamb

Makenzie Burgett sold her 80-pound grand champion carcass lamb for $20 a pound to Austin and Logan Trbovich, of Ace Portable Restrooms and Roll-off Services.
Carroll grand carcass hog

Andrew Lane sold his 204-pound grand champion carcass hog for $10 a pound to Jon Jones of D&J Sales and Service.
Carroll grand carcass steer

Paul Leslie sold his 618-pound champion carcass steer for $6 a pound to Hunter Palmer of Paris and Washington Insurance.
Carroll grand county hog

Carroll grand county lamb

Kirsten Carpenter sold her 122-pound champion county born and raised lamb for $9 a pound to Dustin Shockey and Mike Guess of Guess Motors.
Carroll grand dairy beef feeder

Lynden Ferguson sold her 707-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder for $4.50 a pound to Charles and Steven Parker, of Parker Farms.
Carroll grand lamb

Dakota Walters sold his 146-pound champion market lamb for $21 a pound to Josh Cole (holding banner) of Huebner Chevrolet. He was joined by Demi Walters (left), fair queen Eliza Days and king Jacob Romeo.
Carroll grand born and raised

Bailey McKarns sold her 1,306-pound champion county steer for $2.50 a pound to Hunter Palmer of Paris and Washington Insurance.
Carroll Grand born and raised dairy feeder

Emma Shafer sold her 679-pound champion born and raised dairy beef feeder for $3 a pound to Adam Brewer, representing Razor Rents.
Carroll grand market hog

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 106
Average: $3.72/pound with champions; $3.11/pound without

Grand champion hog: Olivia Moody
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 272 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats, All American Scales
Reserve champion hog: Levi Crider
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Dowell Dental Group
Grand champion carcass hog: Andrew Lane
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 204 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales and Services
Reserve champion carcass hog: Destiny Higgins
Bid: $23/pound Weight: 208 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales and Anthony Feed and Supply
Grand champion county hog: Ellie Shafer
Junior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Austin Lozier
Senior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Eliza Days

 

LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 25
Average: $7.64/pound with champions; $4.84/pound without

Grand champion lamb: Dakota Walters
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 146 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet
Reserve champion lamb: Kory Host
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Northeast Ohio Property Services
Grand champion carcass: Makenzie Burgett
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 80 pounds
Buyer: Ace Roll-off Service Portable Restrooms
Reserve champion carcass: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 56 pounds
Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance
Grand county lamb: Kirsten Carpenter
Senior Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor: Dalton Ulman

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Lots: 42
Average: $1.85/pound with champions; $1.69/pound without

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Lynden Ferguson
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 707 pounds
Buyer: Parker Farms
Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Olivia Wagner
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 706 pounds
Buyer: Consumers National Bank
Grand county dairy beef feeder: Emma Shafer
Junior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Ryan Worth

RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 10
Average: $408 with champions; $384 without

Grand champion exhibitor/best of show: Janae Winn
Bid: $525/pen of three
Buyer: Broken Down Acres
Reserve champion exhibitor/reserve best of show:
LeaEllen Leslie
Bid: $480/pen of three
Buyer: J. Dalton Development Co.

CHICKENS
Number of Pens of Three: 48
Average: $713.54 with champions; $672.83 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Makenzie Burgett
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Ace Roll-off Services and Straight A’s Supply
Reserve champion exhibitor: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $900
Buyer: Saltwell Western Store

TURKEYS
Number of Lots: 18
Average: $478 with champions; $431.56 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Demi Walters
Bid: $1,000 Buyer: Longcreek Farm/Crooked Creek Farm
Reserve champion exhibitor: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $700 Buyer: Darren Wagner Trucking

GOATS
Number of Lots: 21
Average: $8.64 with champions; $7.80 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Krystin Dinger
Weight: 91 pounds Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Dr. John Walters
Reserve champion exhibitor: Michael Schaar
Weight: 91 Bid: $9.25/lb. Buyer: Michael Schaar

DUCKS
Number of Pens of two: 11
Average: $326.36 with champions; $287.78 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $500 Buyer: Allan and Pixie Furbee
Reserve champion exhibitor: Rebecca Gromley
Bid: $500 Buyer: Agland

DAIRY PRODUCT BASKET
Number of lots: 5
Average: $14,500

STILL PROJECTS
Number of lots: 32
Average: $10,565

Auctioneers and Ringmen:
Bill Newell, Geno Kiko, Bill Birney, Mike Lozier, Kiko Auctions

