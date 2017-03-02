Cover crops and eco farming workshops

PROSPECT, Pa. — A Western PA Regional Soil Health Workshop will be March 17 at the Atrium banquet facility, 1031 New Castle Road, Prospect.

This event will feature Jay Fuhrer, District Conservationist from Bismarck North Dakota, one of the leaders in the soil health movement.

Jim Hoorman with Ohio State Extension, who recently began working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service will speak on ecological farming. Farming for the Future.

The local speaker will be Lucas Criswell, a farmer from Lewisburg who’s been planting green for several years.

Planting green is a new method of no-till where the next crop is planted into a living cover and terminated after the fact allowing for longer growth and improved weed and slug control.

Details

The event will be from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and feature a buffet style lunch. The cost is $10 and includes lunch.

To register or for more information contact Dannielle Sheppard at the Allegheny County Conservation District 412-241-7645 or visit ACCDPA.org.