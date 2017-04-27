D.C. hosts bonsai festival in May

WASHINGTON — The National Bonsai and Penjing Museum at the U.S. National Arboretum, 3501 New York Ave. NE, will host a World Bonsai Day Festival May 12 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival

The free festival will feature demonstrations, workshops for beginners, curator-led tours and bonsai vendors.

The free event is sponsored by the U.S. National Arboretum, National Bonsai Foundation and Potomac Bonsai Association.

Home to “Goshin” — the most famous bonsai in the world — the National Bonsai and Penjing Museum is the world’s most comprehensive collection of Japanese and Northern American bonsai and Chinese penjing.

About the museum

Located at the U.S. National Arboretum, the free museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at www.bonsai-nbf.org; through the museum’s onsite cell phone tour; through a free app; and on Facebook.