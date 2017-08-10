Dairy industry APD breakfast set for Aug. 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence and Penn State Extension Dairy Team are hosting a Dairy Industry Breakfast for dairy professionals and agri-business representatives Aug. 16, 6:45-8:30 a.m. during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days.

Chuck Nicholson, Penn State Smeal College of Business professor, will discuss preliminary findings that have been gathered in Phase 1 of the Pennsylvania Dairy Industry Study.

Attendees can share their input on the findings to use in Phase II of the study, which results in recommendations for future growth of the Pennsylvania dairy industry.

The free event will take place in the downstairs section of the Little Red Barn that is located on the Ag Progress Days grounds.

Pre-registration is required to ensure an accurate meal count. To register, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/august-16-dairy-industry-breakfast/

To learn more, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org or contact Melissa Anderson at manderson@centerfordairyexcellence.org or 717-346-0849.