Dairy profits conference call

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence’s monthly Protecting Your Profits call will be May 24, at noon.

The call will be led by Alan Zepp, risk management program manager with the center. Class III milk futures prices recently pushed up to $17 for early fall, while USDA lowered their 2017 milk production estimates.

Anticipated MPP margins for the rest of the year are around $10.

Join the brief discussion on the fundamentals behind these numbers. Zepp will also discuss LGM-Dairy and Margin Protection Program results, as well as marketing plan possibilities.

All are welcome to participate at no cost in the upcoming conference call.

Register

To register and obtain the conference line information call 717-346-0849, or email Melissa Anderson at manderson@centerfordairyexcellence.org.

The call will start promptly at noon and last approximately 15 minutes. The calls are recorded and posted on the Center for Dairy Excellence website under the Dairy Information tab for those who are unable to join the live session.