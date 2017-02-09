Dairy webinar series on optimizing production

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Extension Dairy Working group is offering a series of daytime dairy webinars from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13, March 13 and March 27.

The series will investigate how to Optimize Production through Facility Management. Each webinar program will examine a different area of facility management.

The Feb. 13 the program will feature Peter Krawczel, Ph.D., from the University of Tennessee discussing how barn facilities, stall design and stocking density management all relate to animal welfare, milk yield and components to keep the farm economically viable.

On March 13 Katy Proudfoot, Ph.D., of The Ohio State University will be discussing transition cow housing before, during, and after calving.

The last program, March 27, will feature Trevor Devries, Ph.D., from the University of Guelph talking about optimizing production of dairy cows by ensuring good feed access.

Register

All of the programs will be delivered in a webinar format. The webinars can either be viewed from home or by attending a host location. The cost for viewing at home is $10 for all three webinars.

Register for home viewing by contacting Jason Hartschuh at hartschuh.11@osu.edu.

A reliable high speed internet connection is recommended for home viewing. Detailed directions on how to access the webinar will be sent to you once you register.

Wayne County Extension is a host location for the dairy webinar series and will show the webinars in the commissioners meeting room of the Wayne County Administration Building.

Anyone interested in attending should register with the Wayne County Extension office by phone at 330-264-8722 or send an email message to: lewandowski.11@osu.edu. The registration cost is $5/person for all three programs.

This series can also be viewed at the Mahoning County Extension Office for $15. To register, contact Dianne Shoemaker or Eric Barrett at 330-533-5538. The Extension Office is at 490 South Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio.

Auglaize County is also a host location; for details, visit dairy.osu.edu.