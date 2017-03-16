Dietitians to tackle food myths at summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dietitians will address attendees at the 2017 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit in a panel titled Food History: Fact vs. Fiction and Dispelling Myths About Food.

The panel will focus on how to debunk myths about food and farming that frequently circulate online and in the media. Panelists include Leah McGrath, corporate dietitian for Ingles Markets and Amber Pankonin, a registered dietitian nutritionist and adjunct professor.

The summit, themed “Connect to Protect Animal Ag,” will be held May 3-4 in Kansas City. The conference will build on the 2016 summit’s focus of taking action to secure a bright future for animal agriculture.

Speakers will give the audience actionable solutions to take home and implement on their farm or in their business. Early registration rates are available through April 3 by visiting www.animalagalliance.org/summit.

For general questions about the summit, contact summit@animalagalliance.org, or call 703-562-5160. Discounted rates are available for Alliance members, government officials, university representatives and students.

To see all rates and register, visit http://animalagalliance.org/summit/register.cfm.