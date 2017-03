EATON, Ohio — The annual Ohio Dorset Sale will be March 17 and 18 at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton, Ohio.

It will feature both Horned and Polled Dorsets. In addition, this year’s sale will feature the National Polled and Horned Dorset Sale. Entered in the sale are 101 head of Polled Dorsets and 41 head of Horned Dorsets.

Consignment viewing may be seen at www.bannersheepmagazine.com.

Questions

Sale questions may be directed to Greg Deakin, sale manager, at 309-785-5058.