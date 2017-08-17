DuPont acquires agricultural software company Granular

WILMINGTON, Del. — DuPont announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire San Francisco-based Granular Inc., a leading provider of software and analytics tools that help farms improve efficiency, profitability and sustainability.

Granular also operates acrevalue.com, the leading digital marketplace for farmland real estate.

Sid Gorham, Granular’s co-founder and CEO, will continue to lead Granular and will lead Digital Agriculture for DuPont, which includes responsibility for Encirca services, DuPont’s agronomic software business.

Digital ag

DuPont is creating a digital agriculture ecosystem to support information sharing, services and commerce.

The acquisition will enable the business to connect growers, analytics and public and private data to advance its vision for a digitally connected, more sustainable agriculture industry.

Granular was founded in 2014 with the mission of helping farmers operate more efficient and profitable businesses. The company serves many of the farms in the industry across the United States, Canada and Australia.

Granular’s leading position has enabled it to generate tremendous value for growers farming nearly two million acres of commodity and specialty crops.

Closing

Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected in the third quarter. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Following the close, Granular will continue to maintain its offices in San Francisco, California, and Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.