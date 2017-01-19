EPA expands use of herbicide to 34 states

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expanded the geography for application of Enlist Duo herbicide from 15 to 34 states.

This means Enlist Duo can be applied to Enlist corn and soybeans on the majority of U.S. corn and soybean acres, once all necessary state registrations are received. The EPA also registered Enlist Duo herbicide for use on Enlist cotton.

Weeds

The Enlist weed control system allows growers to use Enlist Duo herbicide — a combination of glyphosate and new 2,4-D choline.

In the United States, more than 90 million acres are infested with resistant and hard-to-control weeds. Growers are searching for solutions that are effective and easy to use.

The EPA registration means corn, soybean and cotton growers can take advantage of this new formulation to handle their tough weeds and limit the potential for off-target herbicide movement, once necessary state registrations are received.

Launch

Dow AgroSciences is fully prepared to launch Enlist corn and Enlist soybeans upon receipt of pending import approvals.

The Enlist cotton trait will be available this spring in a number of high-yielding PhytoGen brand varieties. To learn more Visit Enlist.com.