EPA extends timeline for Pesticide Applicators Rule

WASHINGTON — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced May 11, a 12-month extension for implementation of the revised final Certification and Training of Pesticide Applicators rule.

EPA received feedback from states and stakeholders that more time and resources are needed to prepare for compliance with the rule. The extended timeline will enable EPA to work with states and provide adequate compliance and training resources.

Dr. Barbara P. Glenn, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, said while they are supportive of the rule released in January, states are facing a range of on-going logistical, resource, and capacity challenges — especially with the recent implementation of other EPA requirements like the Worker Protection Standard.

“Extending the timeline for implementation of this rule will enable EPA to consult with states, assist with education, training and guidance, and prevent unnecessary burdens from overshadowing the rule’s intended benefits,” said Administrator Pruitt.