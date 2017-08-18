Farm Science Review to enshrine Ernst, McFarland

LONDON, Ohio — Stan Ernst and Louis McFarland will be inducted into the Farm Science Review’s Hall of Fame during the agricultural exposition Sept. 19-21.

The two will join the 75 individuals who have been recognized for their contribution to and support of the Review since its inception 55 years ago.

The Farm Science Review, which is held at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London, Ohio, showcases the latest agricultural innovations in machinery and equipment, and research from experts from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Stan Ernst

Ernst has been a champion of the Review for 27 years, specifically of the educational efforts conducted by the college and Ohio State University Extension.

He served as news and media relations coordinator, Extension outreach program manager, and specialty crop/food business program manager and marketing specialist during his tenure at Ohio State.

For many years, Ernst led the program known as ‘Question the Authorities,’ which still exists today as ‘Ask The Expert,’ where a variety of speakers discuss current topics in agriculture throughout the three days of the Review.

“Stan will be remembered by many as the ‘Question Guy’ for his years in planning ‘Question the Authorities,’ but his efforts go far beyond just this program,” said Nick Zachrich, the Review’s manager.

On many occasions, Ernst, who joined Penn State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics, Sociology and Education in August 2016, also stepped up to provide operational and physical support to the Review’s programs and projects.

Zachrich lauded Ernst’s “passion for the agricultural industry and for providing important information to farmers and the rural community on agricultural economics and other current agricultural topics.”

The ag economist has “enhanced the experience of Review visitors for many years,” said Zachrich.

Louis McFarland

The leadership and guidance provided by land improvement contractor Louis McFarland over the past four decades has been instrumental in the construction of many educational and land improvement infrastructures at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center.

Projects, said Zachrich, many of us take for granted.

Many field drainage improvements, pond construction, wetland construction and waterway construction have been led or assisted by McFarland and implemented under his leadership. These projects are located in various areas of the 2,100-square-foot facility including the Review exhibit area, farm fields including field demonstration areas, and the Gwynne Conservation Area.

McFarland, of Circleville, has also been instrumental in the development of an annual Ohio Land Improvement Contractors Association field day held as a portion of the Review field demonstrations. The cropland and field demonstrations at the Review benefit from the drainage improvements that the association continues to make annually.