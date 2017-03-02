Farm succession workshop set for March 30

INDIANA, Pa. — Penn State Extension and PA Farm link are offering a farm succession workshop March 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hoss’s Steak & Seafood House, Indiana.

The workshop is open to any farm group/family, and there is no registration fee, though attendees must preregister by March 27.

This workshop will provide guidance for how to approach the farm succession planning process with experienced advisors and educators.

Plan to purchase lunch at your own expense from the Hoss’s Restaurant, the venue for this workshop.

Register

For more information and to register, contact Extension Educator Andrew Sandeen, 724-465-3880, ats15@psu.edu or go online to http://extension.psu.edu/business/farm/events/farm-succession-planning-workshop.