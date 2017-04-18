Firelands FFA members spend spring break in service

OBERLIN, Ohio — Members of Firelands FFA are spending spring break in Ashland, Kansas, helping farmers in need.

Member Garrett Lewis had been following the devastation in the news and learned about other groups going out West on Facebook.

He, too, wanted to help, so about three weeks ago, he recruited his sister and six friends to go. They started a GoFundMe account and requested donations from local businesses to support their trip and donate to the victims.

So far, they have raised nearly $7,000.

Connections

They connected with the owners of Duma Meats in Portage County, Ohio, who had helped to organize one of the original relief convoys from Ohio, to get contact information of those organizing volunteers in Kansas.

“We are driving down there and are going to spend the week helping to reconstruct fences, just as laborers,” said Christopher Fath, a sophomore at Firelands High School.

The group of eight members — Sean Miller, Clayton Spiegelberg, Christopher Fath, Tyran Ostrander, Evan Born, Garrett Lewis, Clay Palmer and Madison Lewis — and an adult, Dani Lewis, left April 15 and plan to return April 21.

Read more about Ohioans brining relief to wildfire victims in Kansas Facebook spurs army of Ohio farmers headed for Kansas

“I have cattle of my own,” Fath said. “I can understand how hard it must be to have everything gone.”

Fath has a herd of seven cattle that he shows at the Lorain County Fair.

“I’ve never been that far west, I am excited to see what it is like and see exactly what the fires did,” Fath said.

The group rolled into Wichita, Kansas, and saw some areas that had been burned, but quickly learned those were from controlled fires, Lewis said. As they moved farther west, they came to Ashland, Kansas, and saw the real damage.

“Telephone poles were burned in half, fence posts were charred. The destruction was amazing,” Lewis said.

Accommodations

The group is staying at a Christian camp. The camp hosted 200 volunteers last week and are planning for 100 this week.

When they arrived, the Ohio teens were quickly were put to work. The farmers split them into two groups, those who were comfortable driving a tractor and those who weren’t.

Community. In the rural area they are working in, 20 homes and 30 structures were lost, said Lewis.

“There are a lot of proud people out here, who didn’t want to ask for help,” said Lewis. One of the farmers they are helping just now asked for help, six weeks after the fires devastated his land.

One element of good that has come out of the tragedy is that the community has come together, Fath said. Farmers shared that they never talked to their neighbors as much as they do now.

One farmer they are helping has 400 head of cattle, waiting to come back to the farm. Some of those cattle survived and fires and some cattle he has purchased since the fire.

“We are using teamwork out here, working together to tear down the burned fence,” Fath said. “That is something I’ve learned through FFA that is helping me now.”

Day 1: Fireland FFA members serve Looking out over farm in Ashland, Kansas, with burned fence posts. < > < > 1 View Day 1: Fireland FFA members serve Looking out over farm in Ashland, Kansas, with burned fence posts. 2 View Day 1: Fireland FFA members serve What is left of a house destroyed by fire. 3 View Day 1: Fireland FFA members serve Farmer shares with Fireland FFA members the state of the farm after the fires 4 View Firelands fire relief_day2_1 Cattle graze on the grass as it starts to grow back 5 View Day 1: Fireland FFA members serve Garrett Lewis returns to the Christian camp they are staying at, dirty after the first day of pulling fence posts.

Day 1: At the end of the first day, they came back dirty and compared stories about how hard it was pulling out burned fences and posts. The youth also helped roll out hay bales to feed the farmer’s 400 cows.

Day 2: The day started foggy with dew on the ground. The volunteers were separated into two groups, both headed to different areas to remove more fence.