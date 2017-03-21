Hill’s Supply names general manager

SALEM, Ohio — A well-known dairy supply company based in Canal Fulton has hired a new general manager, following the untimely death of its owners in December.

Hill’s Supply, which has sold and serviced dairy equipment since 1979, has named Randy Feisley to lead the company.

The company is now owned by the heirs of David Hill.

Feisley, originally from Marietta, has more than 30 years of dairy experience, including 24 years working for DeLaval, a dairy systems company that specializes in automated technology, including robotic milkers.

David Hill, and his wife, Shin, both died Dec. 1, 2016, at their Summit County home, after what officials believe was accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, related to an indoor swimming pool.

Familiar company

Feisley said he has worked with the Hill family for about 16 years, as a representative of DeLaval products, and has gotten to know the company’s values and goals.

“The company is great,” Feisley said. “My intention is to empower those people to grow … it’s going to be a total team effort on how we go forward.”

Feisley was raised on a dairy farm and said the future of dairy farming is in technology and automation.

“That’s where the market is going and that’s where we want to go.”

Advisory team

Feisley was named general manager by Frank Burkett, local dairy farmer and also chairman of the company’s advisory team. The leadership team includes John Macho, VMS manager; Randy Eutin, service manager; Rod Brown, parts manager; Chuck Ferrell, sales manager; Ben Torsell, branch manager; and Mick Heiby, route manager.

Hill’s Supply is located at 2366 Locust St. South, Canal Fulton.

The company was started by Dave’s mother, Dolores, who died in October 2016. Hill’s has four locations, and serves Ohio and surrounding states.