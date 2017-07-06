Holstein club posts show results

DOVER, Ohio — The District 3 Holstein Club held its Open Invitational Holstein Show June 17 at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. A total of 70 registered Holsteins paraded the ring.

Judge for the show was Phillip Topp, of Topp-View Holsteins, Botkins, Ohio.

Senior champion and grand champion of the open show was Raygor Alexander Tara, the aged cow, exhibited by Raygor Farms, the Sprunger Family, Dalton. She was also the best bred and owned.

The reserve senior champion and reserve grand champion was the 150,000-pound cow, Steel-Lane Laurin Joelle, exhibited by Steel-Lane Holsteins, Nathan Steel and Family, Dover.

Intermediate champion of the open show was Renwind Atlantic Monica, the senior three-year-old cow, exhibited by Aaron Carle, East Rochester.

Reserve intermediate champion of the open show was the senior two-year-old cow, Erbacres Brokaw Dalyne-ET, exhibited by Plainfield Farms, Don Simpson and Family, Belmont.

Junior champion of the open show was OH-River-SYC Solomom Bea, the winter calf, shown by Jenneil Holsteins, Neil Deam and Family, Sugarcreek.

Reserve junior champion of the open show was the summer yearling, Beardsley Defiant Taran, also exhibited by Jenneil Holsteins.

More winners

Premier exhibitor was Plainfield Farms, Don Simpson and Family, Belmont. Premier breeder was Quality-Quest Holsteins, Hannah Dye and Family, Beloit.

In the junior show, the intermediate champion and grand champion was Renwind Atlantic Monica, the senior three-year-old cow, exhibited by Aaron Carle, East Rochester.

Reserve intermediate champion and reserve grand champion of the junior show was the senior two-year-old cow, Beardsley Atwood Gwynne, shown Victoria Deam. Senior champion of the junior show was the five-year-old, Hard-Razor Willow White, shown by Isabel Seibert, Uhrichsville.

Reserve senior champion of the junior show was the four-year-old, Quality-Quest DP Sugarbaby, shown by Hannah Dye, Beloit. Junior champion in the junior show was the winter calf, OH-River-SYC Solomon Bea, shown by Emily Deam.

Reserve junior champion of the junior show was the fall calf, Plainfield Ardnas Ashley, shown by Victoria Deam, Sugarcreek.

Winners in the senior showmanship contest were Allie Bourne, first; Cora Daniel, second; and Aaron Carle, third.

Winners in the junior showmanship contest were Emily Deam, first; Isabel Seibert, second; and Anthony Starner, third. Trophies and ribbons were handed out by the Tuscarawas County Senior Dairy Princess, Mariah Quillen, and the Tuscarawas County Junior Dairy Princess, Lexi Troyer.