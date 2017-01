BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Holstein Association USA announced three new traits have been added to Official Holstein Pedigrees.

Feed Efficiency, Fertility Index, and Sire Calving Ease are now displayed on all versions of pedigrees for the subject animal, sire and dam.

Official Holstein Pedigrees can be ordered online at www.holsteinusa.com, or printed pedigrees may be ordered by calling customer service at 800-952-5200.