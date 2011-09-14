Horse owners need options for humane disposal of animal

Editor:

I would like to know when will people wake up to the problems American horses and their owners are facing. The horse industry is all but been destroyed since the processing plants closed in 2007.

There are a large number of horses being starved to death, turned out to fend for themselves, turned loose in other pastures in hopes someone will care for them, tied outside of zoos and even tied to a post on country roads hoping someone will take them in.

Out West the domestic horses are being turned loose with the wild mustang herds, some have even had the brand cut out and then turned loose.

This has got to stop — the animal rights groups and bleeding hearts have no idea what they have done. I went to a horse sale here in Ohio a few weeks ago and a horse that should have sold for more than $2,000 sold for $345. She was a well broke to ride 7-year-old in very good condition. A child rode her in the sell ring.

The plants being shut down have destroyed the horse market, and more importantly, have destroyed the welfare of the horse. People just can’t afford to care for them any longer and the rescues are turning them away; people don’t have the money to pay to have a vet come out, put them down and have them hauled off.

There is no other option for these horses and their owners. The equine processing plants need to be reopened, horse owners should have that option and should have the right to dispose of their animal as they want, in a humane manner.

Horses are livestock, not pets, and livestock go to slaughter at some point in their life. Slaughter is better than starvation.

Billie Welty

Fairpoint, Ohio