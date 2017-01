House Agriculture Committee members named

By Other News

WASHINGTON — The Republican and Democrat members of the House Agriculture Committee have been appointed.

The committee is chaired by Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and the minority’s Ranking Member is Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, R-Pa., who chaired the agriculture committee’s Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry in the 114th Congress, will serve as vice chairman of the committee.

Committee members

The majority Republican roster includes: Chairman K. Michael Conaway; vice chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson; Bob Goodlatte, Virginia; Frank D. Lucas, Oklahoma; Steven King; Iowa; Mike Rogers, Alabama; Bob Gibbs, Ohio; Austin Scott, Georgia; Rick Crawford, Arkansas; Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee; Vicky Hartzler, Missouri Jeff Denham, California; Doug LaMalfa, California; Rodney Davis, Illinois; Ted Yoho, Florida; Rick Allen, Georgia; Mike Bost, Illinois; David Rouzer, North Carolina; Ralph Abraham, Louisiana Trent Kelly, Mississippi; James Comer, Kentucky; Roger Marshall, Kansas; Don Bacon, Nebraska; John Faso, New York; Neal Dunn, Florida; Jodey Arrington, Texas.

Democratic members, by seniority, include: Collin Peterson; David Scott, Georgia; Jim Costa, California; Tim Walz, Minnesota; Marcia Fudge, Ohio; Jim McGovern, Massachusetts; Filemon Vela, Texas; Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico; Ann Kuster, New Hampshire; Rick Nolan, Minnesota; Cheri Bustos, Illinois Sean Patrick Maloney, New York; Stacey Plaskett, Virgin Islands; Alma Adams, North Carolina; Dwight Evans, Pennsylvania; Al Lawson, Florida; Tom O’Halleran, Arizona; Jimmy Panetta, California; Darren Soto, Florida; Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware.