Kix Brooks to sing at fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The nonprofit Compass Family & Community Services, along with community partners like K105, The Home Savings Charitable Foundation, Greenwood Chevrolet, Gasser Chair, and the Business Journal, will host Youngstown native Bob DiPiero for the fourth annual “American Made” Country Music Songwriter Series, to benefit the services COMPASS provides.

The event will take place April 28, at 7:30 p.m., in Ford Recital Hall, within the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

DiPiero will perform alongside Kix Brooks, of the famed country duo Brooks & Dunn. Brooks is a country-music recording artist and also an award-winning syndicated host of radio programming.

Brooks has also won industry awards for his work in radio, making him the only person to win CMA Awards in both the artist and broadcast categories.

Rounding out the night is Rivers Rutherford. Together, the three artists will perform their hits, tell the stories behind the songs they have written, and engage the audience.

Money raised will help fund the services and expansion of the Sojourner House Domestic Violence Program operated by COMPASS.

COMPASS Family & Community Services is a not-for-profit agency committed to helping individuals and families build better lives and a stronger community.