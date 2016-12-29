Knox, Morrow counties to hold small farm college

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State University Extension in Knox and Morrow counties will be hosting a Small Farm College this winter in Fredericktown. The new and small farm college is an eight-week program that will be on Monday evenings from Jan. 9-Feb. 27, with March 6 as a snow date.

The class will be held at the Taste of Country Banquet Hall, 128 High Street, Fredericktown. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m, with the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $150 per person (additional family members, $100 each).

The price includes: 3 ring binders of resources, a soil sample, and meal each evening. Registration is required by Jan. 2. This eight-week course will offer a wide variety of topics to new and seasoned farmers.

Goal planning

The course teaches participants how to set goals, plan, budget, and where to find resources to help them start farming and to improve existing farming operations. This course will also show how to manage financial and farm records.

Extension Educators will cover different enterprises that can be profitable on many acres or on as little as one acre. Participants will learn about the benefits as well as the pitfalls of each enterprise, which will help them pick and choose what would work best for them and their interests.

The wide variety of topics that will be covered during the coarse include: Getting started in the planning process, sources of assistance, agricultural legal issues, insurance considerations for the farm, inventory of natural resources, financial and production record keeping, crops and horticulture production, animal production, and marketing.

For more information and for registration, contact OSU Extension Knox County, at 740-397-0401, or Morrow County, at 419-947-1070.