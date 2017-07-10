Lamb sets record at Harrison County Fair sale

Grand champion lamb
Jalyn Jones sold her grand champion lamb at a record-setting $40/pound to Paris and Washington Insurance, Eberhart Service, DE Electric, Miric Show Cattle, 9th Day Feed Supply, Miller Showstock and Black Sheep BBQ at the Harrison County Fair livestock sale July 7.

(Photos/Reported by Sarah Donkin)

Harrison County Fair
July 7, 2017
Total Lots:         415

RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 29
Average: $450 with champions; $411.11 without

Grand champion: Bailey Eberhart
Bid: $950             Weight: 16.16 pounds
Buyer: Matthew Puskarich

Reserve champion: James Smith
Bid: $1000             Weight: 14 pounds
Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Senior showmanship: Bailey Eberhart
Intermediate showmanship: Samuel Yourko
Junior showmanship: Kendra Deewees

DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 21
Average: $480.95 with champions; $376.32 without

Grand champion: Grant Sproull
Bid: $1700              Weight: 13.2 pounds
Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Reserve champion: Morgan Garrett
Bid: $1250              Weight: 11.18 pounds
Buyer: Chesapeake Energy

Senior showmanship: Abby Keller
Intermediate showmanship: Samuel Yourko
Junior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 15
Average: $557.67 with champions; $375 without champions

Grand champion: Garrett Bossell
Bid: $2000             Weight: 17.12 pounds
Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Reserve champion: Riley Eberhart
Bid: $1400              Weight: 17.92 pounds
Buyer: Owen and Porsche Beetham

Senior showmanship: Riley Eberhart
Intermediate showmanship: Bryan Blazeski
Junior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

TURKEY
Number of Market Lots: 26
Average: $359.62 with champions; $270.83 without champions

Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $1800              Weight: 37.6 pounds
Buyer: Jean Rinkes

Reserve champion: Heston Shaver
Bid: $1050             Weight: 35 pounds
Buyer: Owen and Porsche Beetham

Senior showmanship: Abby Keller
Intermediate showmanship: Bryan Blazeski
Junior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 93
Average: $369.87 with champions; $350.55 without

Grand champion: Dawson Vich
Bid: $1250             Weight: 84 pounds
Buyer: Wilgus Sandbox

Reserve champion: Addie Edwards
Bid: $1250             Weight: 75 pounds
Buyer: D and E Dairyland

Senior showmanship: Alex Chrisman
Intermediate showmanship: Emi Jones
Junior showmanship: Grayden Sproull

LAMBS
Number of Lots: 59
Average: $6.49/pound with champions; $5.83/pound without

Grand champion: Jalyn Jones
Bid: $40/pound RECORD            Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance, Eberhart Service, DE Electric, Miric Show Cattle, 9th Day Feed Supply, Miller Showstock and Black Sheep BBQ

Reserve champion: Dillon Dodds
Bid: $10/pound              Weight: 156 pounds
Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance

Senior showmanship: Jalyn Jones
Intermediate showmanship: Emily Holmes
Junior showmanship: Nora Jackson

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 156
Average: $3.53/pound with champions; $3.41/pound without

Grand champion: Grant Sproull
Bid: $11/pound           Weight: 249 pounds
Buyer: Kimble Co. Recycling

Reserve champion: Jenna Young
Bid: $14/pound              Weight: 290 pounds
Buyer: Joe Myers Sheriff and Damian Kovarik Excavating.

Senior showmanship: Grant Sproull
Intermediate showmanship: Emily Holmes
Junior showmanship: Grayden Sproull

FEEDER CALVES
Number of Dairy Market Lots: 10
Average: $2.21 with champions; $1.73 without champions
Number of Beef Market Lots: 7
Average: $2.55/pound

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Alleigh Amaismeier
Bid: $4.25/pound          Weight: 537 pounds
Buyer: Carrollton Livestock and Jones Porta Jons

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Alleigh Amaismeier
Bid: $4/pound             Weight: 521 pounds
Buyer: D and J Sales and Service

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 29
Average: $2.75/pound with champions; $2.51/pound without champions

Grand champion: Emily Holmes
Bid: $7.50/pound             Weight: 1365 pounds
Buyer: D and J Sales and Service, Damian Kovarik Excavating and Joe Myers Sheriff

Reserve champion: Alayna Kellar
Bid: $4.50/pound              Weight: 1408 pounds
Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance

Senior showmanship: Cheyanne Wood
Intermediate showmanship: Emily Holmes
Junior showmanship: Jewelene Cunningham

DAIRY PROJECTS
Number of Dairy Baskets: 29
Average: $780.17

Auctioneers and Ringmen:
Billy Birney, Darrell Watson, Justin Moore, Steve Birney, Steve Cronebaugh, Wayne Falb, Jacob Graham and John Birney.

Junior Fair Royalty:
King: Bailey Eberhart        Queen: Abby Keller
Prince: Jacob Rinkes         Princess: Kira Birney

Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Duck

Grant Sproull won the grand champion market duck honors with his 13.2-pound pen. Kinder Morgan purchased the ducks for $1,700. Pictured are Allen Fore, representing Kinder Morgan, and Sproull. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Duck

Grant Sproull won the grand champion market duck honors with his 13.2-pound pen. Kinder Morgan purchased the ducks for $1,700. Pictured are Allen Fore, representing Kinder Morgan, and Sproull. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder

Alleigh Amaismeier showed the grand champion dairy beef feeder, weighing 537 pounds. Carrollton Livestock and Jones Porta Jons, represented by Phil and Larry Nisly, purchased the calf for $4.25/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Chicken

Garrett Bossell showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 17.12 pounds. Bossell also won intermediate outstanding market chicken exhibitor. Kinder Morgan, represented by Allen Fore, purchased the pen for $2,000. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Turkey

Heston Shaver won the reserve champion market turkey honors and also was the junior outstanding market turkey exhibitor. Owen and Porsche Beetham, represented by Owen Beetham, purchased the 35-pound turkey for $1,050. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Steer

Alayna Kellar showed the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,408 pounds. Paris and Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer, purchased the steer for $4.50/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Rabbits

The reserve champion market rabbits were shown by James Smith. Kinder Morgan, represented by Allen Fore, purchased the 14-pound pen for $1,000. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Hog

Jenna Young showed the reserve champion market hog. Joe Myers Sheriff and Damian Kovarik Excavating, represented by Damian Kovarik, purchased the 290-pound hog for $14/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Dillon Dodds won the reserve champion market lamb honors with his 156-pound lamb. Paris and Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer, purchased the lamb for $10/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Goat

The reserve champion market goat, weighing 75 pounds, was shown by Addie Edwards. D and E Dairyland, represented by Jenna, Madison, Ericka and Darrin Young, purchased the goat for $1250. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Ducks

Morgan Garrett showed the reserve champion market duck pen. The pen, weighing 11.18 pounds, was purchased by Chesapeake Energy for $1,250. Pictured are Doug Schafer, representing Chesapeake Energy, and Garrett. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder

Alleigh Amaismeier showed the reserve champion dairy beef feeder. D and J Sales and Service, represented by Jon Jones, purchased the 521-pound calf for $4/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Chickens

The reserve pen of market chickens was shown by Riley Eberhart, who also won senior market chicken showmanship, market chicken show of showman and senior outstanding market chicken exhibitor. Owen and Porsche Beetham purchased the 17.92-pound pen for $1,400. Pictured are Owen Beetham and Eberhart. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Turkey

Adrianna Blazeski showed the grand champion market turkey, weighing 37.6 pounds. Blazeski also won intermediate outstanding market turkey exhibitor. Jean Rinkes purchased the turkey for $1,800. Pictured are (back row) fair king Bailey Eberhart, Denise Rinkes, Joshua Rinkes, Barb Blazeski, fair queen Abby Keller, (front row) fair prince Jacob Rinkes and fair princess Kira Birney. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Steer

Emily Holmes won the grand champion market steer honors, along with intermediate steer showmanship and intermediate outstanding market steer exhibitor. D and J Sales and Service, Joe Myers Sheriff and Damian Kovarik Excavating purchased the 1,365-pound steer for $7.50/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Rabbit

Harrison County fair king Bailey Eberhart showed the grand champion market rabbit pen. Eberhart also won senior market rabbit showmanship, market rabbit showman of showmen and outstanding market rabbit exhibitor. Matthew Puskarich purchased the 16.16-pound pen for $950. Also pictured is fair queen Abby Keller. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Hog

Garrett Sproull showed the grand champion market hog, weighing 249 pounds. Kimble Co. Recycling, represented by Keith and Kathy Kimble, purchased the hog for $11/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Lamb

Jalyn Jones showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 149 pounds. Paris and Washington Insurance, Eberhart Service, DE Electric, Miric Show Cattle, 9th Day Feed Supply, Miller Showstock and Black Sheep BBQ purchased the lamb for a record-setting $40/pound. Pictured are Rick Eberhart, representing Eberhart Service, Thad White, Hunter Palmer, representing Paris and Washington Insurance, Darrin Lucas, Steve Miric of Miric Show Cattle, Dave Miller of Miller Showstock and Jones. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Goat

Dawson Vich showed the grand champion market goat, weighing 84 pounds. Wilgus Sandbox purchased the goat for $1250. Pictured are J. Chris Vich, Jackie Vich Ledger, Jacob Graham and Dawson Vich. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)

