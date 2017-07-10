Lamb sets record at Harrison County Fair sale

Reserve champion: Addie Edwards Bid: $1250 Weight: 75 pounds Buyer: D and E Dairyland
Senior showmanship: Alex Chrisman Intermediate showmanship: Emi Jones Junior showmanship: Grayden Sproull
LAMBS Number of Lots: 59 Average: $6.49/pound with champions; $5.83/pound without
Grand champion: Jalyn Jones Bid: $40/pound RECORDWeight: 149 pounds Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance, Eberhart Service, DE Electric, Miric Show Cattle, 9th Day Feed Supply, Miller Showstock and Black Sheep BBQ
Reserve champion: Dillon Dodds Bid: $10/poundWeight: 156 pounds Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance
Senior showmanship: Jalyn Jones Intermediate showmanship: Emily Holmes Junior showmanship: Nora Jackson
HOGS Number of Market Lots: 156 Average: $3.53/pound with champions; $3.41/pound without
Grand champion: Grant Sproull Bid: $11/pound Weight: 249 pounds Buyer: Kimble Co. Recycling
Reserve champion: Jenna Young Bid: $14/poundWeight: 290 pounds Buyer: Joe Myers Sheriff and Damian Kovarik Excavating.
DAIRY PROJECTS Number of Dairy Baskets: 29 Average: $780.17
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Billy Birney, Darrell Watson, Justin Moore, Steve Birney, Steve Cronebaugh, Wayne Falb, Jacob Graham and John Birney.
Junior Fair Royalty: King: Bailey EberhartQueen: Abby Keller Prince: Jacob Rinkes Princess: Kira Birney
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Duck
Grant Sproull won the grand champion market duck honors with his 13.2-pound pen. Kinder Morgan purchased the ducks for $1,700. Pictured are Allen Fore, representing Kinder Morgan, and Sproull. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Alleigh Amaismeier showed the grand champion dairy beef feeder, weighing 537 pounds. Carrollton Livestock and Jones Porta Jons, represented by Phil and Larry Nisly, purchased the calf for $4.25/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Grand Champion Market Chicken
Garrett Bossell showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 17.12 pounds. Bossell also won intermediate outstanding market chicken exhibitor. Kinder Morgan, represented by Allen Fore, purchased the pen for $2,000. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Turkey
Heston Shaver won the reserve champion market turkey honors and also was the junior outstanding market turkey exhibitor. Owen and Porsche Beetham, represented by Owen Beetham, purchased the 35-pound turkey for $1,050. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Alayna Kellar showed the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,408 pounds. Paris and Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer, purchased the steer for $4.50/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Jenna Young showed the reserve champion market hog. Joe Myers Sheriff and Damian Kovarik Excavating, represented by Damian Kovarik, purchased the 290-pound hog for $14/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Dillon Dodds won the reserve champion market lamb honors with his 156-pound lamb. Paris and Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer, purchased the lamb for $10/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
The reserve champion market goat, weighing 75 pounds, was shown by Addie Edwards. D and E Dairyland, represented by Jenna, Madison, Ericka and Darrin Young, purchased the goat for $1250. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Ducks
Morgan Garrett showed the reserve champion market duck pen. The pen, weighing 11.18 pounds, was purchased by Chesapeake Energy for $1,250. Pictured are Doug Schafer, representing Chesapeake Energy, and Garrett. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County Fair Reserve Champion Market Chickens
The reserve pen of market chickens was shown by Riley Eberhart, who also won senior market chicken showmanship, market chicken show of showman and senior outstanding market chicken exhibitor. Owen and Porsche Beetham purchased the 17.92-pound pen for $1,400. Pictured are Owen Beetham and Eberhart. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Adrianna Blazeski showed the grand champion market turkey, weighing 37.6 pounds. Blazeski also won intermediate outstanding market turkey exhibitor. Jean Rinkes purchased the turkey for $1,800. Pictured are (back row) fair king Bailey Eberhart, Denise Rinkes, Joshua Rinkes, Barb Blazeski, fair queen Abby Keller, (front row) fair prince Jacob Rinkes and fair princess Kira Birney. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Emily Holmes won the grand champion market steer honors, along with intermediate steer showmanship and intermediate outstanding market steer exhibitor. D and J Sales and Service, Joe Myers Sheriff and Damian Kovarik Excavating purchased the 1,365-pound steer for $7.50/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Harrison County fair king Bailey Eberhart showed the grand champion market rabbit pen. Eberhart also won senior market rabbit showmanship, market rabbit showman of showmen and outstanding market rabbit exhibitor. Matthew Puskarich purchased the 16.16-pound pen for $950. Also pictured is fair queen Abby Keller. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Garrett Sproull showed the grand champion market hog, weighing 249 pounds. Kimble Co. Recycling, represented by Keith and Kathy Kimble, purchased the hog for $11/pound. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Jalyn Jones showed the grand champion market lamb, weighing 149 pounds. Paris and Washington Insurance, Eberhart Service, DE Electric, Miric Show Cattle, 9th Day Feed Supply, Miller Showstock and Black Sheep BBQ purchased the lamb for a record-setting $40/pound. Pictured are Rick Eberhart, representing Eberhart Service, Thad White, Hunter Palmer, representing Paris and Washington Insurance, Darrin Lucas, Steve Miric of Miric Show Cattle, Dave Miller of Miller Showstock and Jones. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)
Dawson Vich showed the grand champion market goat, weighing 84 pounds. Wilgus Sandbox purchased the goat for $1250. Pictured are J. Chris Vich, Jackie Vich Ledger, Jacob Graham and Dawson Vich. (Farm and Dairy/Sarah Donkin photo)