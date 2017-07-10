Lamb sets record at Harrison County Fair sale

(Photos/Reported by Sarah Donkin)

Harrison County Fair

July 7, 2017

Total Lots: 415

(Scroll down to see a slideshow of the winners’ photos; click on an individual’s name to see a larger photo)

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 29

Average: $450 with champions; $411.11 without

Grand champion: Bailey Eberhart

Bid: $950 Weight: 16.16 pounds

Buyer: Matthew Puskarich

Reserve champion: James Smith

Bid: $1000 Weight: 14 pounds

Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Senior showmanship: Bailey Eberhart

Intermediate showmanship: Samuel Yourko

Junior showmanship: Kendra Deewees

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 21

Average: $480.95 with champions; $376.32 without

Grand champion: Grant Sproull

Bid: $1700 Weight: 13.2 pounds

Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Reserve champion: Morgan Garrett

Bid: $1250 Weight: 11.18 pounds

Buyer: Chesapeake Energy

Senior showmanship: Abby Keller

Intermediate showmanship: Samuel Yourko

Junior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 15

Average: $557.67 with champions; $375 without champions

Grand champion: Garrett Bossell

Bid: $2000 Weight: 17.12 pounds

Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Reserve champion: Riley Eberhart

Bid: $1400 Weight: 17.92 pounds

Buyer: Owen and Porsche Beetham

Senior showmanship: Riley Eberhart

Intermediate showmanship: Bryan Blazeski

Junior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

TURKEY

Number of Market Lots: 26

Average: $359.62 with champions; $270.83 without champions

Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski

Bid: $1800 Weight: 37.6 pounds

Buyer: Jean Rinkes

Reserve champion: Heston Shaver

Bid: $1050 Weight: 35 pounds

Buyer: Owen and Porsche Beetham

Senior showmanship: Abby Keller

Intermediate showmanship: Bryan Blazeski

Junior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 93

Average: $369.87 with champions; $350.55 without

Grand champion: Dawson Vich

Bid: $1250 Weight: 84 pounds

Buyer: Wilgus Sandbox

Reserve champion: Addie Edwards

Bid: $1250 Weight: 75 pounds

Buyer: D and E Dairyland

Senior showmanship: Alex Chrisman

Intermediate showmanship: Emi Jones

Junior showmanship: Grayden Sproull

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 59

Average: $6.49/pound with champions; $5.83/pound without

Grand champion: Jalyn Jones

Bid: $40/pound RECORD Weight: 149 pounds

Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance, Eberhart Service, DE Electric, Miric Show Cattle, 9th Day Feed Supply, Miller Showstock and Black Sheep BBQ

Reserve champion: Dillon Dodds

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 156 pounds

Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance

Senior showmanship: Jalyn Jones

Intermediate showmanship: Emily Holmes

Junior showmanship: Nora Jackson

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 156

Average: $3.53/pound with champions; $3.41/pound without

Grand champion: Grant Sproull

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 249 pounds

Buyer: Kimble Co. Recycling

Reserve champion: Jenna Young

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 290 pounds

Buyer: Joe Myers Sheriff and Damian Kovarik Excavating.

Senior showmanship: Grant Sproull

Intermediate showmanship: Emily Holmes

Junior showmanship: Grayden Sproull

FEEDER CALVES

Number of Dairy Market Lots: 10

Average: $2.21 with champions; $1.73 without champions

Number of Beef Market Lots: 7

Average: $2.55/pound

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Alleigh Amaismeier

Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 537 pounds

Buyer: Carrollton Livestock and Jones Porta Jons

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Alleigh Amaismeier

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 521 pounds

Buyer: D and J Sales and Service

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 29

Average: $2.75/pound with champions; $2.51/pound without champions

Grand champion: Emily Holmes

Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 1365 pounds

Buyer: D and J Sales and Service, Damian Kovarik Excavating and Joe Myers Sheriff

Reserve champion: Alayna Kellar

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1408 pounds

Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance

Senior showmanship: Cheyanne Wood

Intermediate showmanship: Emily Holmes

Junior showmanship: Jewelene Cunningham

DAIRY PROJECTS

Number of Dairy Baskets: 29

Average: $780.17

Auctioneers and Ringmen:

Billy Birney, Darrell Watson, Justin Moore, Steve Birney, Steve Cronebaugh, Wayne Falb, Jacob Graham and John Birney.

Junior Fair Royalty:

King: Bailey Eberhart Queen: Abby Keller

Prince: Jacob Rinkes Princess: Kira Birney

